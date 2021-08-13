Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Sell NYC Townhouse for $13.5 Million

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, designer couple and hosts of TLC Nate & Jeremiah by Design, have sold their West Village townhouse after just two years of residency, the New York Post reports. The four bedroom, four and a half bathroom was sold for $13.5 million in an off market deal, a substantial increase from the $9.75 million they paid back in 2019.

AD toured the home just last year, following their gut renovation of the place that involved making room for a larger closet in the primary bedroom, installing a double-height bookcase that required bolting to an exterior wall, and updating the wiring and plumbing. Plenty more was done cosmetically, too: Hetman custom cabinetry in the primary bedroom closet, calacatta marble for the kitchen’s countertops, backsplash, and custom hood, an 18th-century Italian mantel, and basket-weave grass-cloth wall covering are among the many unique details in the space. Even the flooring was done super thoughtfully: herringbone wood flooring was used in some rooms, classic horizontal wood in others, and tasteful wall-to-wall carpeting in select bedrooms. With all of that, it’s safe to say that Berkus and Breant earned their increase in price.

See the video.

The couple and their two children, a six-year-old daughter named Poppy and a three-year-old son named Oskar, had previously lived in a 9,000 square feet LA home, where they had a lot more space, though it seems the family is much more suited for New York City life. As Berkus remarked to AD last year, “The best part is we just turn the doorknob and the whole city is right outside.”

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest