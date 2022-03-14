Nate Davis named new director of athletics at Northern State University

Davis

Nate Davis has been named the new director of athletics at Northern State University.

The university made the announcement Monday morning.

Davis' start date and on-campus reception will be announced in the weeks to come.

“I am thankful to President (Neal) Schnoor for this opportunity and appreciate his confidence in selecting me to lead Wolves athletics," Davis said in a news release. "Northern State University has a tremendous history of success in athletics, and I am excited to carry that success forward and continue to build on an already outstanding foundation."

Davis, currently senior associate director of athletics for Pittsburg State University in Kansas, received his bachelor’s and master's degrees from Southwest Baptist University in Missouri. His previous work experience includes serving as associate athletic director and assistant athletic director for marketing, promotion and licensing at Northwest Missouri State University; assistant athletic director for operations at Abilene Christian University in Texas; and assistant athletic director for operations at Southwest Baptist.

“Nate has a wide variety of experience in education and athletics and understands what it takes to build and sustain a winning athletics and academic culture,” Schnoor said in the release. “This makes him the perfect choice to lead NSU athletics, and we are thrilled to welcome him and his family to Northern and Aberdeen."

Davis replaces Josh Moon, who resigned last year after nine years to accept the same role at the NCAA Division I University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Since then, Northern's Senior Associate Athletic Director Terri Holmes has served as interim director of athletics.

Davis will be just the fifth person to serve as Northern's director of athletics since 1956. He is preceded by Moon, Clark Swisher, James Kretchman and Bob Olson.

"Hannah, Tate and I are thrilled to join the Northern and Aberdeen communities," Davis said in the release, referring to his wife and son. "I look forward to meeting and building strong relationships with our fans, alumni, supporters, coaches, staff and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

Last month, Northern announced three finalists for the job. The other two were Gavin Viano, director of athletics at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., and Andrew Carter, director of athletics at Minot State University in North Dakota.

The search was assisted by consultant Jeff Schemmel, founder and CEO of College Sports Solutions.

Northern announced interviews with three candidates in September, but suspended that search two weeks later and resumed its search early this year.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Nate Davis is NSU's new athletic director, replacing Josh Moon