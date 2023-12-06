Nate Monroe: Allegations against Florida GOP chair Ziegler reveal stunning hypocrisy

COMMENTARY | Hypocrisy spreads like norovirus in Florida's deranged McCarthyite era, so it should come as no great shock that two of the state's more ghoulish figures are having their turn in the barrel. A desired three-way tryst that ended with accusations of sexual assault and a criminal investigation has prompted a dramatic fall from grace for Christian and Bridget Ziegler — respectively, the chair of the Republican Party of Florida and the co-founder of Moms for Liberty.

The Zieglers are a kind of model power couple for this Florida moment: a loutish party official and a delusional education activist both deeply committed to the vilification of gay and transgender people. And, having ingratiated themselves into the state's DeSantian power structure, the two were really having a moment. Christian, a former member of the Sarasota County Commission, became chair of the Florida GOP earlier this year, a job he'd long coveted. As a top party operative, Christian Ziegler essentially embodies the lizard-brained, alternate-reality id of the modern Republican Party: He is obnoxious, mean and conspiracy-minded.

But their relationship is an equal partnership in awfulness. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Bridget, a member of the Sarasota School Board known for taking her anti-LGBTQ crusade to local classrooms, to the district board he created to punish Disney, one of his most high-profile big-government takeovers of private industry, prompted by the company's stance on LGBTQ issues. Bridget was also an architect of legislation that eventually became Florida's infamous "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The accusations against Christian, detailed in a Sarasota Police Department affidavit first obtained by the Florida Center for Government Accountability, center on a planned three-way sexual encounter, telling a starkly different story about the couple's commitment to the conservative Christian conception of morality and their devotion to the "family unit," a phrase Bridget has used repeatedly.

The allegations revolve around a planned three-way in early October that a friend of the Zieglers attempted to cancel when she found out Bridget was unable to attend. The woman told police Christian had sexually assaulted her in her apartment after she had tried to wave him away from coming over. Ziegler's attorney has said the encounter was consensual. "We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated."

Everyone is entitled to due process, including grotesque people like Christian Ziegler, but the Sarasota Police Department's investigation makes it clear the woman's story is not entirely fiction: During an interview with investigators, for example, Bridget, who has not been accused of wrongdoing, confirmed the three had previously had sex. The affidavit describes the troubling alleged behavior by Christian in considerable detail, but suffice it to say that somewhere along the way the Florida GOP chairman took up residence in an impressive glass house on Sarasota's algae-fouled waterfront.

As of Wednesday morning, Christian Ziegler still had his chairman job in a death grip despite the avalanche of party activists and Florida elected officials calling for his ouster: DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the Cabinet and members of the Legislature.

The stain extended to Bridget, who faced calls of her own to step down from her position on the Sarasota School Board, where she was no doubt a distraction long before these accusations had surfaced, and even saw her beloved Moms for Liberty distance itself from her. The organization — a clearinghouse for far-right conspiracy theories — engaged in remarkable gaslighting in a statement, claiming Bridget had long ago "resigned from her role as co-founder" of Moms for Liberty.

How, exactly, does one resign as a co-founder? Devote oneself to the belief they didn't co-found the organization, after all? Hop in a DeLorean? Yes, these are the bright activists we should all entrust with educating our kids.

The temptation here is to marvel and maybe even guffaw at the soap-operatic nature of it all — that's whacky Florida for ya! — but this latest controversy reveals a more sobering truth. Depravity, venality, hypocrisy: This is Florida's new and depressing norm, brought to you by politicians who bathe in self-righteousness.

The governor rewards toadies with financial bliss, depleting the public treasury to reward personal loyalty. Look no further than Richard Corcoran, once a small-government crusader who now makes more money than god running a tiny liberal arts college targeted for a conservative makeover. Or the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, the agency DeSantis created to punish Disney, where lucrative contracts are making their way to favored political insiders.

Land of the Free, except: Books get banned, the governor's administration drafts laws to weaken the First Amendment, communities are robbed of their power of self-governance. We support law and order except in the nation's Capitol. We're good Christians unless we need to use migrants as political props, deny people healthcare, or slam an opponent as a "groomer." Somehow this state full of alpha-male leaders is also one full of persecuted, victimized ones.

"We have a country to save," Christian Ziegler told his Republican colleagues over the weekend, after news about the sexual assault allegations had broken, while apparently refusing to resign his post.

The nerve of this man, one-half of one of Florida's most virulently anti-LGBTQ couples. Instead of saving the country, Christian, consider salvation a bit closer to home.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nate Monroe: Rot at the top of Florida GOP reveals a state mired in hypocrisy