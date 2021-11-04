Nate Monroe: How DeSantis used his office to politicize tragedy and gin up outrage

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

COMMENTARY | There have been more than 570 homicides in Jacksonville since 2018 — the year Ron DeSantis became governor — moments of tragedy, often with complex underlying causes, that have come and gone without comment or notice by Florida's chief executive.

So, it was particularly odd when, at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, DeSantis' press secretary sent a notice to media outlets alerting them that a man named Yery Noel Medina Ulloa would be arraigned in a Duval County courtroom the following morning on a second-degree murder charge — "cameras are allowed in the courtroom," the email noted.

That is the first time I could remember the governor's office showing any interest in a local criminal case, much less proactively sharing details from court records about it and encouraging coverage. And all of it from a press office that actively celebrates its combative role with the press and has gleefully lowered the bar on Florida's already low standards of transparency. "I wanted to let you know in case you want to cover this development ..," Christina Pushaw, the press secretary, wrote about Medina Ulloa's case. How helpful.

What gives?

The rest of the story brings DeSantis' sudden — and, rest assured, temporary — interest in Jacksonville's crime problem into clear focus.

The next morning, at 5 a.m., the conservative-leaning New York Post published an "investigation" echoing many of the allegations Pushaw included in her email to reporters the previous night — quite a coincidence.

In short, local prosecutors allege Medina Ulloa is a Honduran who came to the country illegally and, last month, stabbed to death a man he identified as his uncle. "This horrific crime is the latest example of how unfettered illegal migration costs Floridians’ lives,” the governor's office said in a statement to the Post.

"Illegal immigration." Of course.

DeSantis accomplished his mission

A few hours later, DeSantis, in Jacksonville for a news conference, circled back to the Post story and connected it to President Joe Biden. "There was the report in The New York Post about.... Biden administration's doing there, they're flying in people who came illegally, dumping a lot in Jacksonville in the middle of the night," he said. (The arrest record, upon which the vast majority of the reporting on this story appears based, says nothing about this alleged "dumping" of Medina Ulloa in Jacksonville via presidential fiat; other court records in the case are not yet available.)

Local media outlets, predictably, picked up the story, which Pushaw, the press secretary, dutifully promoted on social media throughout Thursday morning, while failing to disclose her own role in hyping it the previous night.

"Gov. DeSantis claims murder suspect was dumped in Jacksonville by Biden administration," one headline declared.

Mission accomplished.

The charges against Medina Ulloa are, of course, disturbing, the loss of life an undeniable tragedy. But no more than a scant handful of Jacksonville homicides in recent years — a search through the Times-Union homicide database showed — occurred at the hands of someone who entered the country illegally, crucial context Pushaw and DeSantis of course didn't provide.

The only context that apparently does matter is that DeSantis views immigration as an issue to exploit for a few news cycles to bolster his future run for president. This is a sequel of sorts to his absurd response to Florida's summer delta surge, which wreaked havoc on the state: Overlooking his own culpability, DeSantis dubiously sought to blame immigrants for spreading the virus.

DeSantis' intervention in this case — his office's careful note about cameras being allowed in the courtroom, as if to create maximum spectacle — was lurid and deeply inappropriate. And tellingly, DeSantis' focus is more on Biden and less on the tragedy itself, as if the loss of life was more an afterthought than the central story.

DeSantis' efforts to hype the case, importantly, don't even serve the interests of the prosecution: Turning a murder case into a story fine-tuned to outrage as many residents as possible can taint a potential jury pool, were it to go to trial — and a trial, it's worth remembering, for murder, not for Medina Ulloa's immigration status.

But a political stunt like this was inevitable: DeSantis signed an executive order in September requesting state's attorneys in Florida to provide to his office a monthly accounting of "the number of illegal aliens" charged with crimes in their respective jurisdictions.

Jacksonville's status as murder capital of Florida

Jacksonville has its challenges; among them, a sorry status as the murder capital of Florida. Last year, Jacksonville saw nearly 180 homicides, its highest number in decades. This year, the numbers are tracking lower — closer to a year like 2018's 130, which are still elevated but substantially improved. Rare good news on that front.

There are many reasons behind this violence, including deep inequality in the kind of infrastructure provided to each neighborhood, in the quality of neighborhood schools, in the access to financial institutions and grocery stores. And much of the violence DeSantis routinely ignores takes place in just a few ZIP codes in Northwest Jacksonville, which are some of the poorest in the city.

DeSantis, even when he represented this region in Congress, never showed interest in any of that. Jacksonville was then, and remains now, merely a convenient stepping stone for higher ambitions.

The merely routine tragedies — the victims not easily exploitable for personal glory can't — will find no such hype-man and certainly no moral champion in DeSantis.

Nate Monroe's City column appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter at @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: How Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis politicized a Jacksonville homicide case