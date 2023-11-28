Nate Monroe: Ex-JEA CEO asks judge for two month trial delay

COMMENTARY | The defense team representing ex-JEA CEO Aaron Zahn asked a federal judge on Monday for a 60-day delay in his currently scheduled February trial on fraud and conspiracy charges, a move that would push it out more than two years since his indictment and nearly five years since the tumultuous era at Jacksonville's city-owned utility forced Zahn out.

In an occasionally testy hearing before U.S. District Judge Brian Davis, the lead federal prosecutor, A. Tysen Duva, opposed moving the Feb. 5 start date, asking rhetorically, "what have (the defense lawyers) been doing?" if not preparing for trial. He also said the defense team benefitted from an "unusual and extremely early look" at the government's case during an eight-day hearing this past summer that required prosecutors to disclose previously secret evidence they'd amassed.

The potential trial delay is one of several still-outstanding disputes between federal prosecutors and defense attorneys that Davis must resolve in the runup to the trial of Zahn and ex-JEA CFO Ryan Wannemacher, who was accused of conspiring with Zahn to extract profits out of Jacksonville's utility before offloading it to a private buyer. A grand jury indicted both men in March 2022 on wire fraud and conspiracy charges; they pleaded not guilty.

It has been a closely watched — and in some corners, celebrated — prosecution of two former Jacksonville public officials, but their defense lawyers have spent the past two years arguing it should never go to trial because of unusual legal complications. That defense strategy was dealt a major setback earlier this month by a United States magistrate judge, who recommended Davis allow the trial to proceed and cast aside complaints from Zahn and Wannemacher that prosecutors violated their constitutional rights when building the criminal case.

That has left even the defense acknowledging that a trial, at whatever date, is increasingly likely.

Still, prosecutors and defense lawyers remain far apart on key legal questions that Davis will have to resolve in the near future. Zahn and Wannemacher, for example, have argued they should be tried separately, a considerable undertaking given the government's estimation that its case could take several weeks to present to a jury. Zahn also wants his trial moved to Tampa, where, he has argued, negative attitudes and knowledge about his tenure at JEA — and in particular the controversial effort he led to sell it to a private power company — would not be nearly as wide spread as in Jacksonville.

Defense lawyers also continued to hammer away at an issue they've raised for nearly two years: whether prosecutors violated their clients' right against self incrimination. United States Magistrate Judge Monte Richardson recently dismissed those complaints after a months-long series of hearings and motions — a strong indication Davis, who gets the final word, will do the same. But Zahn and Wannemacher have indicated they will continue to raise related complaints in the runup to the trial.

Davis has not tipped his hand about how he views some of those defense motions, though he did ask Zahn and Wannemacher's attorneys Monday to estimate when they'd be prepared for trial and "presuppose" he denied several of those requests.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nate Monroe: Ex-JEA CEO Aaron Zahn asks for two month trial delay