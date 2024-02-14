Nate Monroe: Former JEA CEO wants expert testimony to debunk prosecution's core accusation

COMMENTARY | Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn, set to face trial next week along with the utility’s chief financial officer on conspiracy and wire fraud charges, wants to use an expert witness to explain to jurors that a get-rich-quick scheme at the heart of the indictment against him would have yielded little to no money, contrary to allegations from federal prosecutors.

Court papers filed over the weekend partially revealed Zahn’s strategy: The expert would tell jurors that the former City Council auditor, Kyle Billy, got his calculations wrong when he presented city officials years ago with an analysis showing that a long-term employee incentive plan — sold as being a modest program that had been, until that point, given little thought — could actually result in individual payouts in the tens of millions of dollars if JEA had been sold to a private power company. It was a revelation that almost immediately derailed the controversial privatization effort Zahn was leading throughout the summer and fall of 2019, and it is the core accusation prosecutors have levied against him.

Prosecutors have objected to the use of the expert, Ernest N. Dixon, who has years of experience in accounting. In characterizing his potential testimony, prosecutors said Dixon would tell jurors the controversial incentive plan “would have been essentially worthless upon a sale.”

Zahn’s co-defendant, Ryan Wannemacher, JEA’s former chief financial officer, did not indicate that Dixon's testimony would be part of his own defense.

The incentive plan was a kind of stock-purchase program. Although JEA, as a public agency, does not have stocks to actually buy, the idea was to create tens of thousands of phantom stocks that could be purchased for $10 each. JEA called these phantom stocks “performance units.” If JEA’s value increased the value of those $10 performance units would as well — theoretically giving employees an incentive to work hard and invest their long-term future in JEA. What was not, however, explicitly explained to the board of directors before it approved the plan was the possibility, in the event of a sale of JEA, that those $10 performance units have risen to a value of thousands of dollars each, netting a buyer of many of those units huge paydays.

Instead, some board members have since said they came away with a belief the plan was only set to cost a few million dollars, based on information they saw in a slide presentation the executive team provided them. That slide presentation included materials from an outside compensation consultant who has said his firm never signed off on the performance-unit plan JEA executives convinced the board to pass.

The argument Zahn wants the hired expert to make to the jury — that the payout plan would be worth little to no money — would represent a significant change in how he defended himself against the accusations in early 2020. At the time, in under-oath interviews with city attorneys, he and Wannemacher characterized the incentive plan not as an opaque scheme that masked huge potential paydays but as a straightforward concept that board members and even members of the public could have understood. “(I)t’s numbers on the balance sheet. You add them up. It’s pretty — in my perspective, pretty straightforward,” Wannemacher told city attorneys.

At another point in his interview, Wannemacher echoed this point. “Again, I — it was a pretty straightforward calculation. I mean, you’re talking about ones and — you know, tens and — I mean, it’s just moving decimals,” he said.

Zahn made similar points. Under questioning if he had properly disclosed to the board the large payout potential if JEA had been sold, Zahn said, “I wasn’t going to sit around and hypothesize on, you know, transaction values. We did review it in public board meetings on television so that people could understand it and that it was public.”

Zahn even acknowledged in his own interview the potential for a large payout, although he often offered contradicting accounts. At one point, when asked by a city attorney about the mechanics of the plan — specifically, if Zahn considered the rise in value of a phantom stock from $10 to $3,000 “astronomical” — Zahn said, “I think that’s in line with the calculation of the plan.”

Now, however, Zahn’s defense lawyers characterize the payout calculation not as simple math accessible to laypeople like board members or the viewing public but as one “based on complex calculations following the application of the accounting principles.”

“The sale of JEA and the proposed implementation of the (performance-unit plan) are complex matters that will require an understanding of the relevant accounting principles,” Zahn’s attorneys wrote to Davis, disputing the prosecution’s push to bar the expert from testifying.

Prosecutors can’t use the interviews Zahn and Wannemacher gave to city attorneys in the trial and have said they’ve never read their contents. But in a public meeting before the City Council in December of 2019, held after the release of the Council Auditor’s report on the plan’s payout potential, Wannemacher made similar points that prosecutors raised in their objection to the expert testimony.

“It’s, it’s pretty easy math,” Wannemacher told City Council member Rory Diamond, when being pressed on explaining the payout calculation.

Echoing the change in Zahn's defense strategy, his attorneys called that snippet of the meeting based on "an overly simplistic application" of the performance-unit formula and noted that Zahn would have interjected but was cut off by Diamond, who wanted to continue questioning Wannemacher.

Unlike prosecutors, Davis has access to and likely reviewed significant portions of Zahn and Wannemacher's sworn statements to city attorneys, so the larger context — that this represents a stark change — should be clear to him, even if he decides to allow the expert to testify.

This would still amount to a bit of a gamble by the defense.

The jurors will hear evidence that Zahn expected a large payout if he successfully sold the city agency, and they will hear from various witnesses who will testify that they were either uninvolved or cut out of the process of putting the performance-unit plan together. They will also hear from witnesses who unsuccessfully raised concerns about it. They will hear from multiple members of the City Council Auditor's office, who will say they ran a test calculation by Wannemacher before releasing their report to make sure their methodology was correct ("Your methodology is correct,” he wrote). And they will hear from JEA union leadership, who will say they never had a clear understanding of the plan despite its purported purpose being to offer investment opportunities to every JEA employee.

That's putting up a lot of effort championing a plan that, in the defense's telling, would have been worth almost nothing at all.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nate Monroe: Ex-JEA CEO wants expert testimony to discredit prosecution