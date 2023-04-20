Nate Monroe: Indicted former JEA execs fight media request to keep courtroom open

Entrance to Jacksonville's federal courthouse.

Defense attorneys for the former JEA executives fighting federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges pushed back on Wednesday against a coalition of Jacksonville media companies, including The Florida Times-Union, that have asked a federal judge to keep a key pre-trial hearing next month open to the public.

Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and CFO Ryan Wannemacher have argued in court filings that federal prosecutors may have violated their constitutional right against self-incrimination, a question set to be resolved in a proceeding next month called a Kastigar hearing. As part of that argument, the two men have told U.S. District Judge Brian Davis they believe years of publicity surrounding sworn interviews they cooperated with in late 2019 — during the course of a workplace investigation into Zahn's leadership of the city-owned utility — may have tainted the entire criminal investigation that led to a grand jury indictment last year of both former executives.

In support of that legal theory, they have asked the court to consider closing significant portions of the Kastigar hearing to the public, arguing that the mere publicity alone of their interviews — called, in legal settings, Garrity statements — amounted to a violation of their constitutional rights. That is an expansive view of Garrity rights, which are, in essence, protections against self-incrimination provided to employees of the government when they are compelled to cooperate with investigations. The Times-Union, First Coast News, News4Jax, and Action News Jax challenged their request to close large portions of the Kastigar hearing, questioning whether they had justified the extraordinary step.

"(The media companies) assert that the First Amendment affords the public a right of access to trials and judicial proceedings that is deeply rooted in the principles of freedom and justice," Zahn's defense attorneys wrote. "And they are right."

"Mr. Zahn laments that the wide dissemination of the Defendants’ Garrity statements, as well as the poisoned fruits derived therefrom, forces the Court to navigate the difficult path of balancing the sacrifice of competing constitutional rights in this case. The unfortunate reality is that the present posture of these proceedings does not permit a full vindication of all competing rights and compels a compromise seeking to minimize further intrusion on the constitutional rights of all interested parties."

By Wednesday night, federal prosecutors had not lodged an objection to the media companies' request to keep the hearing open, signaling they did not oppose the ask. U.S. District Judge Monte Richardson had ordered the parties to respond to the media filings by Wednesday only if they objected.

Indeed, prosecutors have rejected Zahn and Wannemacher's arguments, casting their various filings as junk legal theory designed to dig them out of trouble. Adopting such an expansive view of Garrity protections, the prosecutors have told Davis, would conveniently render prosecution against the two men effectively impossible.

The two men are accused of being the architects of an opaque, get-rich-quick bonus plan that could have paid out millions if they had successfully sold JEA to a private firm, the campaign Zahn was leading in 2019 that imploded amid controversy. In the immediate aftermath of that failure, city attorneys conducted a workplace investigation into Zahn's leadership, placing him and several other members of JEA's executive team under oath for extended interviews. Those sit-downs were mandatory, triggering Garrity protections — meaning nothing they said in those settings could later be used against them in a prosecution.

The transcripts were quickly made available as public records when city attorneys concluded their own workplace investigation, which resulted in the JEA board of directors publicly firing Zahn for cause, a decision he took to arbitration, which remains unresolved.

Zahn and Wannemacher defended themselves in those interviews and never admitted to any deliberate misconduct. Neither man has said which portions of their interviews they believe prosecutors are using to incriminate them, and the lead prosecutor, A. Tysen Duva, has told Davis he never read the transcripts of those interviews. Still, the two defendants have argued, the publicity their statements have received may have, for example, indirectly found its way into the testimony of grand jury witnesses. It's a speculative and vague argument, but in the Kastigar hearing, the burden of proof will be on the prosecutors to demonstrate the evidence they marshaled was independent of any Garrity protected statements.

Zahn's attorney appeared to argue the mere publicity alone of his sworn interview might be enough to annul the prosecution.

"The continued dissemination of the Defendants’ Garrity statements in violation of the Fifth Amendment taints the jury pool and deprives Defendants of their Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial," Zahn's defense attorneys wrote.

The media companies have cast doubt on the need to close the hearing next month, arguing the defense team has failed to offer the compelling evidence necessary to justify closing the courtroom — itself an encroachment upon a foundational constitutional right.

"Defendants have not even mentioned, let alone established, any evidence showing a substantial probability that their rights to a fair trial would be prejudiced by the media and public having access to statements that have been in the public realm for years and continue to be accessible to anyone who cares to make a simple internet search," wrote Holland & Knight attorney Jennifer A. Mansfield, who is representing the Times-Union and First Coast News, wrote in the companies' motion to intervene.

"If Defendants only seek to prevent the prosecutors from access to the Garrity statements, ejecting the media from the courtroom does not address that concern. Less restrictive alternatives exist, such as having the prosecutor step out of the courtroom."

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: