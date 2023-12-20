Nate Monroe: Investor lawsuit could reveal more secrets about Florida Power & Light

Eric Silagy, the president and CEO of Florida Power & Light during an interview Thursday, June 9, 2022. Eric Silagy, the president and CEO of Florida Power & Light along with Gera Peoples, the Vice President and Chief Litigation Council for NextEra Energy and David Reuter, the spokesperson for FPL met with reporters from The Florida Times-Union, the Orlando Sentinel, and Floodlight News in a lengthly interview in Jacksonville, FL to discuss the attempt by FPL to purchase the JEA, political funding and the use of outside agencies to facilitate FPL's activities.

COMMENTARY | A group of investors filed a complaint in federal court earlier this month alleging executives at Florida Power and Light and its parent company, NextEra, "falsely and misleadingly" denied involvement in a series of controversies across the state, including in Jacksonville, that were the subject of reporting last year by multiple newspapers, a rolling series of scandals that "shatter the belief that this publicly regulated utility is a safe, secure, and non-volatile investment."

The 91-page lawsuit, filed in South Florida, adds to a series of legal challenges stemming from ex-FPL CEO Eric Silagy's tenure, which ended abruptly in January and was accompanied by a disclosure filed the same day informing investors that the public scandals could “ultimately result in a finding that FPL or (NextEra) violated federal campaign finance or other laws." That news led to an 8.7 percent drop in NextEra's stock price, or about $14 billion in value, one of NextEra's largest single-day plunges over the past quarter century, according to the investors' attorneys.

The lawsuit is based on reporting from those newspapers, including the Times-Union, and an the findings of an investigation conducted by the investors' attorneys, who interviewed an unnamed former vice president of Matrix, a consulting firm whose employees were accused of orchestrating some of those controversies on behalf of FPL. Reporting by the Orlando Sentinel, the Times-Union, the Miami Herald and the nonprofit newsroom Floodlight showed former Matrix employees meddled in elections, deployed troubling tactics in an effort to lay the groundwork for NextEra to buy Jacksonville's public utility — including having this columnist placed under surveillance by a private investigator — and secretly controlled a purportedly independent news site and used it to push FPL priorities and attack its critics, including journalists.

NextEra has indicated it plans to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, a standard step in private securities-fraud litigation. A federal law enacted in the 1990s, intended to deter frivolous securities litigation, sets a high bar plaintiffs must establish to win such cases, and it stays the discovery process until a judge has ruled on the motion to dismiss, meaning the lawsuit against NextEra is unlikely to generate any significant revelations for months.

NextEra is "vigorously defending against the claims in this proceeding," the company said in a quarterly disclosure report. NextEra is also the subject of a federal elections complaint filed last year by a Washington-based watchdog organization related to the alleged use of a dark-money network to prop up preferred candidates.

Cryptically, NextEra also indicated in its disclosure filings that it has received separate "demand letters and books and records requests from counsel representing other purported shareholders" who are pushing for a board of directors investigation into "similar allegations." The company said one of those shareholders has agreed to a "specified stay" on all activities related to those demands.

The crackup of Matrix — whose former employees were accused of orchestrating the alleged election meddling and other hardball tactics across Florida — rocked the world of utilities in the Southeastern United States, culminating with Silagy's departure in late January. Joe Perkins, the owner of Matrix, accused his former CEO, Jeff Pitts, of taking on millions of dollars worth of off-the-books work for FPL without his knowledge, accusations that, by 2021, were the subject of litigation between the two of them. Amid that feud, internal Matrix records detailing some of that alleged work had begun making their way into the hands of reporters at Florida newspapers.

The lawsuit against NextEra draws a line through what it deems a pattern of lies from NextEra and FPL executives as the Sentinel, Times-Union and others began using those leaked Matrix records to piece together the secret work FPL's consultants had been conducting around the state.

The investors' attorneys indicated they interviewed an unnamed former Matrix vice president who worked at the firm for two decades and was involved in an effort by Perkins to discover what work Pitts had performed for FPL. "There was a lot of misbehavior by the Florida crew. The FPL executives are tied up in it. There was a lot of money going into LLCs and disappearing," the unnamed former Matrix employee told the attorneys.

NextEra has repeatedly indicated it conducted its own internal investigation — and potentially more than one — into the Matrix-related allegations and concluded its employees engaged in no wrongdoing, but it hasn't revealed anything more about those efforts. That review would be an obvious source of interest for the investors' attorneys in the discovery process, should the lawsuit advance.

Perkins and Pitts settled their litigation last year, and the flow of Matrix records subsequently dried up, leaving a lot of questions unanswered about the scope of secret work operatives undertook on FPL's behalf around Florida. Many of the records that formed the basis for the newspapers' reporting were often partial or redacted. One of the sources of those documents, an anonymous leaker who communicated with this columnist using an alias, described the contents of additional records that were never ultimately provided. In short: there is considerably more to be learned about the Matrix-NextEra saga.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nate Monroe: Lawsuit could shine more light on FPL, JEA and 'ghost' candidates