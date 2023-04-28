Nate Monroe: Judge set to decide secrecy request in JEA hearing

Jacksonville's federal courthouse (right).

A U.S. magistrate judge is set to decide whether to close portions of a key pre-trial hearing next month in the criminal case against two former JEA executives, who have alleged federal prosecutors may have violated their constitutional right against self-incrimination during the lengthy investigation that led to their indictment by a grand jury last year on conspiracy and wire fraud charges.

That question will be debated in a special proceeding called a Kastigar hearing, set to begin May 15, significant portions of which attorneys for former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and CFO Ryan Wannemacher have said should take place behind closed doors. Attorneys for The Florida Times-Union, First Coast News, News4Jax, and Action News Jax intervened to oppose that request, arguing that public access to court proceedings are a foundational constitutional right.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Monte Richardson permitted the news organizations this week to respond to arguments made by Zahn and Wannemacher countering the request to keep the courtroom open throughout the hearing.

Federal prosecutors do not object to the news organization's request to keep the hearing open.

Holland & Knight attorney Jennifer Mansfield, who is representing the Times-Union and First Coast News, argued the defendants have failed to offer any evidence justifying the extraordinary step of closing the courtroom, particularly since the defendants have acknowledged doing so may not help protect any of their constitutional rights.

"In effect, Defendants argue that the media’s First Amendment rights may be taken away on the mere chance that doing so may help," Mansfield wrote in a motion filed Thursday night.

Richardson did not grant or deny the news organizations' request for a hearing, possibly indicating he may rule on the question without one. Generally, Mansfield has said, closing the courtroom requires a hearing during which the defendants present evidence showing that closing the courtroom is necessary to protect their constitutional rights.

Zahn and Wannemacher have said they believe years of publicity surrounding sworn interviews they gave in late 2019 — during the course of a workplace investigation into Zahn's leadership of the city-owned utility — may have tainted the entire criminal investigation. Because those statements were compelled, prosecutors are barred from using them, directly or indirectly, as evidence — a legal concept called Garrity rights. The defense has not specified which portions of their Garrity-protected statements prosecutors may have used but have suggested that the knowledge of their contents is so broad even closing the Kastigar hearing next month may not undo the damage.

"Given that potential jurors, witnesses, and multiple teams of investigators have had free access to the compelled statements for over two years, it may be difficult to delineate the marginal prejudice that may accrue from additional media coverage of the Defendant’s compelled statements as a result of the Kastigar hearing," defense attorneys for Wannemacher wrote.

"Indeed, it is possible that at this point in the proceedings it is no more than a legal fiction to imagine the Court could now remedy the damage already done by the widespread publication of the Defendants’ compelled statements."

Mansfield said that isn't good enough to justify closing the hearing.

Zahn and Wannemacher are accused of being the architects of an opaque, get-rich-quick bonus plan that could have paid out millions if they had successfully sold JEA to a private firm, the campaign Zahn was leading in 2019 that imploded amid controversy. The sworn Garrity-protected interviews they sat for with city and utility attorneys were conducted in the aftermath in late 2019; Zahn and Wannemacher were fired shortly after.

The defense has asked Richardson to consider closing to the public out of "any portions of the proceedings where the Defendants’ compelled statements may be discussed, including the Defendants’ examination or cross-examination of any witness who may have been exposed to the Defendants’ compelled testimony ..." They have also asked for those corresponding portions transcripts to be redacted.

The debate over public access is tied to a broader legal strategy the defense team hopes will either weaken the hand of prosecutors ahead of the October trial or get the indictments thrown out entirely. In effect, they've argued, publicity surrounding the interviews the two men gave in 2019 to city and utility attorneys — which, as government documents, became public records the Jacksonville media reported on — may have irreparably tainted the investigation by imbuing grand jurors and potential future jurors with knowledge of Garrity-protected statements that should not be part of the criminal prosecution. To support their argument, the defendants paid for a survey of Northeast Florida residents that they claim demonstrates wide and prejudicial knowledge of the scandal that led to the indictment of Zahn and Wannemacher.

The government has rejected that theory.

The news organizations, in their filing this week, also questioned that assertion and argued the survey the defense has offered actually demonstrates "only 53% of respondents were familiar with the case when asked an open-ended question rather than a leading question."

"Merely because news report exists (i.e. people are “exposed” to them) does not mean that the [potential jurors] read/watched the news reports, believed the news reports, remember the news reports, or are biased in any way," Mansfield wrote.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nate Monroe: Judge set to decide secrecy request in JEA criminal case