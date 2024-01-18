Nate Monroe: Judge skeptical about JEA execs' complaints, February trial still on

Ex-JEA CEO Aaron Zahn, center, leaves Federal Court with his wife, Mary Branan Ennis Zahn, left, as Action JAX Reporter Ben Becker asks questions after a federal grand jury indictment hearing Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in Jacksonville. Aaron and former JEA Chief Financial Officer Ryan Wannemacher are accused of conspiracy and wire fraud. If convicted, they face up to 25 years in prison.

COMMENTARY | U.S. District Judge Brian Davis this week put the final stamp of approval on the grand jury indictment against former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and CFO Ryan Wannemacher, ruling the case can proceed to trial as early as next month despite objections from the defendants that prosecutors violated their constitutional rights.

Jury selection in that trial is still scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 5, but during a lengthy hearing Wednesday defense attorneys for the two former utility executives made a final plea — they acknowledged it was a "beg" — for a delay of up to 30 days. Davis did not rule on that request but seemed inclined throughout the day to stick to the February schedule, and in recent orders the judge has cast a skeptical eye on other requests by Zahn and Wannemacher's attorneys.

In recent days, for example, Davis rejected a request by Zahn's lawyers to move the trial to Tampa, a need, the defense argued, because of a belief it would be impossible to find a qualified jury pool free of preconceived — and negative — views on JEA's former leader. Davis was unpersuaded by a survey Zahn's attorneys had conducted that purported to show widescale bias in the community against Zahn.

In green-lighting the trial, Davis put to rest a long-running effort by the defense team to head off a trial all together or disqualify the prosecution team from the case. The defense argued that the publication by the local media of portions of protected statements Zahn and Wannemacher provided to city attorneys in early 2020 — taken as part of a workplace investigation — might have tainted the case. Prosecutors are barred from using those statements directly or indirectly in their case. A U.S. magistrate judge and now Davis have ruled the indictment is built upon evidence that is independent of those statements, meaning the case can move forward to trial.

Still, the defense believes those statements loom over the case and have continued arguing about ways they believe the judge should limit prosecutors by excluding certain witnesses or scaling back the kinds of questions prosecutors can ask at trial. Much of Wednesday centered around those issues and others that Davis will have to resolve.

Davis will seat two juries to hear a single trial of Zahn and Wannemacher, an unusual set up but one that is necessary given some of the evidence — including the protected statements the two men gave the city — the defense teams might introduce that could be in appropriate for jurors to see; for some portions of the trial during which evidence like those statements is being discussed or referenced, one jury might need to leave the courtroom.

The defense had asked for both men to be tried separately. Seating two juries to hear a single trial is a pathway prosecutors suggested Davis might take, and one that has been used in the past. But that option did leave leave both sides with a raft of logistical and legal questions that Davis will have to resolve over the next few weeks.

There will be two more hearings at the end of January to sort out a few remaining legal concerns about some of the witnesses the prosecution plans to call. Barring unexpected developments, or Davis granting a final delay, jury selection will begin the week of Feb. 5.

