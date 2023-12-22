Nate Monroe: Judge wants to keep JEA trial on schedule. That will take a frenzy of work

In 2014, shortly after his investiture as a federal judge, U.S. District Judge Brian Davis welcomes a group to a "youth investiture" at the Bryan Simpson U.S. Courthouse in Jacksonville.

COMMENTARY | U.S. District Judge Brian Davis this week said he anticipates overseeing the trial of JEA's former top executives "as scheduled" Feb. 5, though his scheduling order left the door open to considering more delays as a mountain of pre-trial controversies remain for Davis to sort out before jury selection can begin.

Davis, who is taking senior status at the end of the year, acknowledged the work he had to do in a recent hearing. Since their indictment in March 2022 on wire fraud and conspiracy charges, defense lawyers for ex-JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and former CFO Ryan Wannemacher have staged an aggressive effort to get the indictment thrown out or disqualify the lead federal prosecutor, A. Tysen Duva, from trying the case. That has generated hundreds of pages of pre-trial motions, much of them centered on the defense's belief Duva and his prosecution team violated the constitutional rights of Zahn and Wannemacher when building their criminal case.

A federal magistrate judge has rejected some of the defense's arguments, but Davis has yet to definitively weigh in on most of the outstanding issues. Should he ultimately hold to the Feb. 5 date, the coming weeks will see a frenzy of filings from the government, the defense and from Davis himself.

This column has generally summarized the outstanding pre-trial issues when discussing the case. To impart a better sense of the work that remains, here's a full list of motions and objections Davis has yet to dispense with but that must be resolved before a trial can begin:

The defendants last year filed what's called a "motion to dismiss for failure to state an offense." This is a standard pre-trial motion that in essence argues the indictment is flawed and must be dismissed. These motions are rarely granted.

Zahn and Wannemacher separately filed motions requesting Davis to hold separate trials for each defendant. The reasons behind this request are complex and tied into another argument they've made asserting the prosecution violated Zahn and Wannemacher's constitutional rights. The trial is expected to last three to four weeks, meaning separate trials would require considerable time. Prosecutors have proposed that Davis can empanel two juries to sit for a single trial.

Zahn has requested Davis to transfer the trial to Tampa. This, too, is unlikely to be granted, though Zahn's attorneys have pursued it aggressively. They have argued public opinion in Jacksonville is too dead-set against Zahn for a fair trial to be possible and that a jury pool in Tampa would be untainted. In support of their request, they hired a firm to conduct a public opinion survey purporting to demonstrate this dynamic. I found the actual substance of the survey shows the opposite: There are plenty of potential jurors in Jacksonville and in the larger region who attested to knowing nothing about city government and the man who ran one of its agencies more than four years ago. "I don't watch or listen to the news, too busy chasing kids and changing diapers," one resident told the survey firm.

The defense team has been in a dispute with a former JEA law firm over the scope of a subpoena for records (the law firm believes it has already provided the defense team with everything the subpoena requires; the defense disagrees). A federal magistrate judge has already ruled against the defense team, but Zahn and Wannemacher's attorneys filed an objection to that finding to Davis.

The defense has also objected to a finding by United States Magistrate Judge Monte Richardson that the grand jury indictment against both men can stand despite complaints that federal prosecutors violated their constitutional rights. This is the most substantive issue Davis has yet to resolve and was the subject of an eight-day hearing in May during which the government disclosed much of the evidence it plans to introduce at trial.

Wannemacher's defense lawyers objected to a narrower finding Richardson made related to that larger question over constitutional rights. Davis will must also resolve that dispute.

This week, Zahn and Wannemacher filed another objection to a separate finding by Richardson that prosecutors have so far produced everything to the defense required by law. The defense attorneys believe the government must more precisely identify what information it plans to use at trial than it has thus far.

In addition to all the above, there will be more motions filed in the coming weeks: objections to evidence and witnesses the government plans to use at trial, possible arguments over the trial procedures, disputes over what questions to ask of potential jurors.

Davis has telegraphed reluctance to push the trial date beyond its planned February start; it has been nearly two years since the former utility leaders were indicted, a long time even by federal standards. Getting there on time will require a frenzy at the outset of the new year.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nate Monroe: JEA trial slated for February but questions remain