Nate Monroe: Magistrate shoots down ex-JEA CFO's request to toss federal indictment

COMMENTARY | A federal magistrate last week denied a request from JEA's former chief financial officer to dismiss his grand jury indictment on conspiracy and fraud charges because of alleged violations of his constitutional rights, one of two high-stakes legal gambits he and his former colleague, ex-JEA CEO Aaron Zahn, made to weaken the hand of prosecutors ahead of their February trial.

During the course of an eight-day hearing over the summer, defense lawyers for Zahn and former CFO Ryan Wannemacher sought to build a case that prosecutors had inappropriately relied on protected testimony the two men had given the city during and after the controversial effort in 2019 to privatize the city-owned utility they were then leading. The recommendation from U.S. Magistrate Judge Monte Richardson last week likely forecloses one of two strategies they relied on to undercut the indictment.

Richardson's recommendation centered on remarks Wannemacher provided members of the Jacksonville City Council during a public meeting in December 2019, when acrimony over the privatization effort had reached a fever pitch. There, Wannemacher had talked with council members about the origins and workings of an opaque bonus plan that, city auditors eventually determined, could have paid out hundreds of millions of dollars had JEA been sold — an alleged scheme that lies at the heart of the grand jury indictment against Wannemacher and Zahn.

In a 40-page brief filed after the eight-day hearing in May, Wannemacher's attorneys insisted those remarks should have been off limits for federal prosecutors to rely upon when building the criminal case against him.

It was a long-shot argument and an odd one: There was never a compelling case to be made that Wannemacher's remarks during the course of a public hearing — open to anyone to attend, and live-streamed online — should have been barred from use by prosecutors. But his lawyers went all in, asking Richardson to consider not only dismissing the indictment against him but also disqualifying the prosecution team from re-charging the case in the future, extraordinary remedies federal judges don't agree to often.

Richardson instead dismissed Wannemacher's arguments, noting in his comparatively terse report that "it was part of Mr. Wannemacher’s job to appear and answer questions as directed" at council meetings.

Wannemacher's attorneys said his appearance at the public hearing that day was the result of coercion: The former CFO said he was ordered to attend the meeting by Zahn, his CEO, and believed failing to do so would have resulted in his firing for insubordination. A situation like that can sometimes trigger limited legal protections for government employees called Garrity rights.

In a Garrity setting, the employee has two choices: get fired or sit for a sworn interview and answer every question asked, even if it might implicate them in a criminal matter. Courts have said in such a situation, the employee's answers are protected and can't be directly or indirectly used by prosecutors in a future criminal investigation, similar to a private citizen's right against self incrimination. Wannemacher's defense team has argued the December 2019 council meeting was, in essence, a de facto Garrity situation: that the former CFO believed he had to attend.

But Wannemacher's case differed in significant ways from the type of scenario courts have previously found to merit legal protections. Most significantly, Wannemacher was free to invoke his right against self incrimination and refuse to answer questions during the December council meeting, Richardson found, making his appearance that day no different from any other government hearing he'd participated in.

"... Mr. Wannemacher could not explain why his attendance at this hearing was any different from attending and presenting at any other JEA Board meeting," Richardson wrote.

Wannemacher can object to Richardson's findings, which would be ultimately decided by the judge overseeing the trial, U.S. District Judge Brian Davis, though that too is a long-shot effort.

That dispute between the defense and prosecutors was one of two issues they fought over during the summertime hearing in Richardson's courtroom. The second, broader and more complicated issue also revolves around Garrity protections. After their attempted sale of the utility had collapsed, Zahn and Wannemacher sat for sworn interviews with city lawyers during which they did receive Garrity protections. Federal prosecutors have said they did not use any portion of those interviews when building their case. But the defense has argued the contents of those interviews, which became public records and were reported on by the local media, likely tainted the criminal prosecution regardless — which would amount to a violation of their constitutional rights.

Were Richardson and Davis to agree with the defense, they could consider a number of remedies, including tossing the indictments.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nate Monroe: Magistrate shoots down ex-JEA CFO request to toss charges