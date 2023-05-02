Nate Monroe: Portions of JEA hearing to be held in secret, over media objections

The Federal Courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida.

A U.S. Magistrate judge on Tuesday said portions of a pre-trial hearing later this month in the criminal case against two former JEA executives will take place in secret, denying a legal effort by multiple Jacksonville news organizations, including The Florida Times-Union, to keep it open.

In a short order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Monte Richardson said there was "good cause" to close portions of the hearing to protect the constitutional rights of former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and CFO Ryan Wannemacher, who plan to argue in a proceeding called a Kastirgar hearing, set to begin May 15, that federal prosecutors violated their constitutional right against self-incrimination. That argument will focus on sworn statements the two men provided to City Hall attorneys in late 2019 in which they discussed their involvement in the effort to privatize the city-owned electric, water and sewer utility and a bonus scheme tied to that potential transaction — a scheme that lies at the heart of a grand jury indictment against them on conspiracy and wire fraud charges.

The Department of Justice is barred from using those statements to support a prosecution against Zahn and Wannemacher. And while the grand jury indictment does not provide any obvious indication prosecutors did so, the defense team plans to argue broad, community-wide knowledge of the contents of the sworn statements — which have been a matter of public record for years and were widely reported on by Jacksonville media — may have poisoned the entire prosecution: that jurors, grand jurors and potentially even the prosecutors themselves may be unconsciously influenced by them.

In the May 15 hearing, the burden will be on prosecutors to show the evidence they marshaled to prosecute Zahn and Wannemacher is independent of the sworn statements they provided.

Despite the wide publicity of these statements, the defense has asked, and Richardson has now granted, that portions of that hearing will take place with no member of the public or media present and that those corresponding portions of the court transcripts be redacted. The news organizations argued this was a blithe effort to undermine the fundamental constitutional guarantee of public access to court proceedings.

Even one of the defense attorneys acknowledged closing the courtroom might have little impact: "Indeed, it is possible that at this point in the proceedings it is no more than a legal fiction to imagine the Court could now remedy the damage already done by the widespread publication of the Defendants’ compelled statements," defense attorneys for Wannemacher wrote Richardson.

Still, Richardson was persuaded. He said closing portions of the hearing is "narrowly tailored to serve Defendants’ compelling interests, namely, Defendants’ Fifth Amendment right to be free from compulsory self-incrimination and Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial."

Richardson ordered the courtroom closed for any portions "during which Defendants’ compelled statements may be discussed, including Defendants’ examination or cross-examination of any witness who may have been exposed to Defendants’ compelled statements, and any other portion of the Kastigar hearing that the parties provide notice to the Court that the contents of Defendants’ compelled statements or evidence derived therefrom may be discussed."

Given the nature of the hearing and what is to be debated, that could effectively cut the public out of critical and significant portions of the proceedings.

Hours after Richardson's order, attorneys for JEA filed a motion also opposing the closing of the courtroom for portions of the Kastigar hearing, arguing it had a right to attend as a victim of the alleged crimes and that its observation of the proceedings wouldn't impact the publicity of the statements because JEA attorneys were the ones who conducted the sworn interviews in the first place — they already know, in other words, the contents of the sworn statements.

Zahn and Wannemacher are accused of being the architects of an opaque, get-rich-quick bonus plan that could have paid out millions if they had successfully sold JEA to a private firm, the campaign Zahn was leading in 2019 that imploded amid controversy. In the immediate aftermath of that failure, city attorneys conducted a workplace investigation into Zahn's leadership, placing him and several other members of JEA's executive team under oath for extended interviews. Those sit-downs were mandatory, triggering Garrity protections — meaning nothing they said in those settings could later be used against them in a prosecution.

Wannemacher's defense team has taken the argument further, asking Richardson to determine that statements he provided during a December 2019 public hearing organized by two Jacksonville City Council members also qualify for Garrity protection. Wannemacher was not subpoenaed to attend that council hearing or put under oath during that hearing. And unlike the sworn statements, prosecutors have acknowledged reviewing Wannemacher's statements from the council hearing.

It's not clear which portions of their statements might have proved useful to prosecutors.

Neither man admitted to participating in a conspiracy or any other impropriety. Throughout the hours of testimony, Zahn and Wannemacher defended their actions as top JEA executives, casting their effort to sell JEA as a legitimate exploration of the future of the business and the bonus scheme as a creative way to attract and retain talented employees.

JEA board members have said they felt misled by information they received about the plan, which was presented as a modest bonus plan with a cost of about $3.4 million. Months later, auditors and, eventually, prosecutors found evidence the payouts could have been in the hundreds of millions of dollars, much of which could have gone to the agency's top employees.

The grand jury indictment appeared to rely, in part, on testimony from bankers, outside attorneys, city officials and other JEA executives — many of whom have never spoken publicly — as well as two spreadsheets FBI agents discovered on a computer that outlined the immense payouts possible under the bonus scheme; neither Zahn nor Wannemacher discussed the existence of those spreadsheets in their sworn statements.

During the City Council hearing, Wannemacher said in various ways that he did not know if the math had been done to show what the bonus payouts would look like or if they had reason to know it would be far in excess of the $3.4 million cost.

“I don’t recall at this time if that equation had been formulated yet," he said at one point.

“I don’t know that we had determined anything other than a broad sizing at this point in the record," he said at another.

In another exchange, Wannemacher suggested he may have "looked" at the math but did not explain if that appeared different than the $3.4 million that some JEA board members believed the plan was set to cost.

“Yeah, I think at some point along the way I looked at the expected forecast and ran those numbers. I don’t know that I – frankly, the formula itself is relatively straightforward as it relates to the calculation. It’s straight out of our financial statements and its direct line items. So, it’s not a complicated spreadsheet necessarily…."

Prosecutors said the evidence they obtained called Wannemacher's truthfulness into question — an important question because Garrity does not protect false statements.

"(H)ow can Wannemacher’s Garrity statement simultaneously be both exonerating as to his involvement with the (bonus plan), and at the same time so incriminating as to a federal prosecution, the likes of which the derivative use taint is so severe that an Indictment should be dismissed and a Prosecution Team removed," assistant U.S. Attorney A. Tysen Duva wrote last year to U.S. District Judge Brian Davis, who is overseeing the case.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday.

