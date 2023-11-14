Nate Monroe: In setback for ex-JEA execs, judge says grand jury indictment should stand

Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn with his wife and attorney leave Jacksonville's federal courthouse after his first appearance following his indictment in March 2022.

COMMENTARY | In a major setback for the defense teams representing ex-JEA executives Aaron Zahn and Ryan Wannemacher, a United States magistrate judge on Monday said the grand jury indictment against the former utility leaders can stand despite complaints that federal prosecutors violated their constitutional rights.

Those complaints represent the most substantial outstanding controversy ahead of the planned February trial of Zahn and Wannemacher on fraud and conspiracy charges stemming from their time leading – and attempting to privatize – Jacksonville’s city-owned utility.

The magistrate judge’s 103-page report will likely influence how U.S. District Judge Brian Davis, who is overseeing the case, will decide the issue – a topic that has generated hundreds of pages of motions from the defense and prosecutors since Zahn and Wannemacher’s indictment in March 2022.

The indictment, to which both men pleaded not guilty, accuses Zahn and Wannemacher of secretly devising a scheme to skim profits off the top of that sale – payouts that could have amounted to millions of dollars.

From the outset, the defense teams have argued the indictment was “tainted” by immunized testimony the former executives provided city attorneys during their final days at JEA, when the agency had been consumed by controversy over their campaign to sell it to a private power company. Prosecutors were barred from using those statements directly or indirectly when building their case against the former utility executives.

But if prosecutors didn’t knowingly use them to bolster their case, the defense has argued, the publicity those statements received in the local media improperly exposed potential witnesses, grand jurors, future trial jurors and perhaps even the prosecutors and FBI agents themselves to their contents. Throughout the course of an eight-day hearing in May in front of United States Magistrate Judge Monte Richardson, the defense pointed to news stories from the Times-Union and others, as well as tweets by journalists, including this columnist, reporting on the substance of what Zahn and Wannemacher told city attorneys under oath when they were on the verge of being fired in early 2020.

This logic didn’t ultimately sway Richardson.

“Defendants seem to argue that any exposure to their immunized testimony, whether by the Prosecution Team, the outside investigators, the witnesses, or the grand jurors themselves, should result in the dismissal of the Indictment,” he wrote.

“Not so.”

This was a moonshot defense strategy rooted in enough legal technicalities to justify a months-long effort by prosecutors and ultimately two federal judges to untangle.

The centerpiece of that effort was the May hearing during which federal prosecutors disclosed previously secret evidence they’d gathered to demonstrate that their case existed independently of any protected statements the former executives had provided.

Zahn and Wannemacher’s arguments centered on a concept called Garrity Rights, which provide government employees legal protection if they are forced to provide potentially incriminating information to their employer during the course of an administrative investigation. This often arises in law enforcement settings: A police officer complying with an internal affairs investigation over an allegation of misconduct would likely receive this form of protection. In practice, Garrity would prevent a prosecutor from using that officer’s internal affairs interview as evidence when building a criminal case out of the misconduct allegation.

It's unusual for the contents of these kinds of statements to be made public, but Zahn and Wannemacher’s interview transcripts became public records when city attorneys finished their workplace investigation in early 2020. The contents of those statements – particularly Zahn’s – were the subject of reporting at the time because they helped form the basis for the board of directors’ decision in January 2020 to fire Zahn for cause.

It is also unusual, however, for an alleged crime to take place so publicly. Prosecutors accused Zahn and Wannemacher of tricking the board of directors into signing off on their secret payout scheme by disguising it as a harmless but complicated employee-incentive program. The crucial episode in the indictment revolves around a publicly noticed, live-streamed meeting in July 2019 during which Wannemacher provided the board an allegedly fraudulent presentation about how the purported employee-incentive plan worked – masking the multimillion-dollar payouts prosecutors believe both men knew were possible at the time.

Prosecutors relied heavily on public records to build their case – an unusual feature in a corruption prosecution – including many of the same documents the Times-Union used in its reporting on the JEA privatization controversy over the course of several years.

Those records, as well as hours of footage of public JEA board of directors and Jacksonville City Council meetings, created a deep well of independent evidence prosecutors were free to use to indict Zahn and Wannemacher.

“Here, the Government has shown that the allegations in the Indictment are based on evidence and leads independent from Defendants’ Garrity statements,” Richardson wrote.

Some portions of Richardson’s report are redacted, but he noted instances in which the defense had merely made “theoretical” connections between evidence prosecutors had gathered and the contents of the statements both men had provided city attorneys – simply not enough, he said, to justify throwing out the indictment.

Instead, Richardson said prosecutors used “reliable” procedures to ensure they did not deliberately expose themselves to the contents of those statements and – more significantly – had simply amassed enough independent evidence to sustain the indictment.

Even if some of the government’s evidence was “tainted,” Richardson wrote, it is “harmless beyond a reasonable doubt as the evidence was otherwise sufficient.”

I found the prosecution’s presentation during the May hearing to be compelling. Relying on public records and first-hand witness interviews, prosecutors formed a remarkable story about greed, secrecy and hubris that ultimately destroyed a major project of Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration: selling JEA to the highest bidder (Curry has not been accused of wrongdoing in the case).

Although much of the evidence has been the subject of public reporting, federal investigators also amassed previously unknown information about what JEA’s executives were up to in the run-up to their campaign to sell JEA. That included an in-person meeting between Zahn and the former CEO of a potential bidder – Florida Power & Light – during which Zahn disclosed that he was planning to put the agency up for sale. That was information he’d been working to deliberately prevent from becoming public knowledge at the time (FPL and its parent company, NextEra, have not been accused of wrongdoing in the case).

Their case also relies upon extensive interviews with the City Council Auditor’s Office, whose employees first deciphered the alleged payout scheme, as well as with JEA executives, some of whom had never spoken publicly about their time working with Zahn and Wannemacher.

And crucially, the defense never had a compelling answer to a fundamental problem: Zahn and Wannemacher were evasive, vague, and often self-serving when they talked with city attorneys about their tenures and particularly about the payout scheme that would later form the core of the federal grand jury indictment. What use could those transcripts have been to prosecutors looking for wrongdoing?

“I didn’t put much stock in those interviews in terms of the facts,” Jason Gabriel, the city’s former top attorney, who oversaw the workplace investigation of Zahn, testified during the May hearing.

“I lived all the parts of this, painful or not. And so everything I’ve been telling you has been from my individual interactions with the facts, not from these exculpatory defense interviews.”

The defense has two weeks to object to Richardson’s findings. The trial is currently set for February.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Judge rules against ex-JEA executives Aaron Zahn, Ryan Wannemacher