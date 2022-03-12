Nate Parker highlights 'Listen and Learn' onboarding plan to Adrian Board of Education

ADRIAN — The days are counting down until new superintendent leadership takes over at Adrian Public Schools.

Oncoming superintendent Nate Parker will officially accept all duties in April and when the district returns from spring break. Spring break is scheduled from April 4-8. School resumes Monday, April 11. Current superintendent Bob Behnke is retiring, effective March 31.

In order to get transitional plans aligned over the coming weeks, Parker addressed the Adrian Board of Education at its most recent meeting, Feb. 28, discussing and updating his “Listen and Learn” plan.

The plan, in a sense, lays out Parker’s day-to-day goals throughout March as he prepares to take the reins. His overall goal during February, he said, was to make sure leadership at Springbrook Middle School — where Parker has been the principal since 2010 — is squared away.

Springbrook assistant principal Adam Benschoter has been named interim principal to close out the remainder of the 2021-22 school year at the middle school. In terms of finding the middle school’s full time principal, Parker said the completion of the job description and the beginning stages of a principal search process are to begin this month.

Ideally, the middle school principal and Adrian High School’s principal position, which will also become vacant due to the retirement of principal Mike Perez, will be filled with full time candidates by a target date of July 1, Parker previously said.

Parker said he also plans to shadow Behnke’s day-to-day work on a daily basis this month.

Once his leadership begins in April, Parker said he plans to conduct community forum nights throughout the Adrian schools campus, in which the public is invited to attend and talk with him about plans and visions for the district.

“I’ll be able to not only listen to what the community has to say, but I’ll also be able to highlight some good things happening in the buildings,” Parker said when describing the general format of the community forum nights.

Behnke and Parker have worked together since Behnke’s arrival as superintendent in 2014.

“Nate has already hit the ground running with the transition process,” Behnke said in a previous email with The Daily Telegram. “We have been meeting to map out programs and to bring him up to speed on district initiatives that may be out of his view from his current position. He knows many aspects of the community and the district, and is quick to learn more.”

