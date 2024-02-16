Nate Paul's federal trial on wire fraud, other charges delayed until Nov. 6

Austin real estate investor Nate Paul will stand trial on federal charges of wire fraud and making false statements to financial institutions beginning Nov. 6, a delay of about 4 1/2 months because both sides and the judge in the case agreed the underlying issues are complex and voluminous.

Lawyers for Paul, who has been inextricably associated with last year's impeachment of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, had sought to push the case from the previous start date of July 29 to next year. But Senior U.S. District Judge David Alan Ezra on Friday agreed with the U.S. attorney's office that such a request was unreasonable.

Austin real estate investor Nate Paul leave a federal courtroom in Austin after a pretrial hearing on Feb. 16, 2024.

"I'm not going to go all the way to January," Ezra said during a brief pretrial hearing in the federal courthouse in Austin. "It's just too long."

Paul, who was named in an eight-count indictment on federal financial crimes handed up in June 2023 and in a four-count "superseding indictment" announced in November, was present in the courtroom alongside two of his lawyers who spoke on his behalf. In previous appearances Paul entered not-guilty pleas on all of the charges against him.

Ezra asked Paul whether the conditions of his pretrial release limit his ability to travel. Lawyer E.G. Morris answered for his client, saying Paul is free to travel inside the United States as he awaits trial. The judge suggested he'd also likely allow at least limited international travel should Paul need to attend to his business affairs or perhaps even go on vacation.

"I have no reason at all to worry (that) Mr. Paul is a flight risk," Ezra said.

The original eight-count indictment charges Paul with making false statements to secure loans in 2017 and 2018. The superseding indictment adds four counts of wire fraud and accuses him of lying to business partners who had invested in his real estate company.

The indictments are not connected to Paul's association with Paxton, the three-term Republican attorney general. But the Paxton-Paul relationship was a central feature in the Texas House's impeachment of Paxton, which tracked many of the allegations leveled in a whistleblower lawsuit, including for bribery and abuse of office, brought by former top Paxton aides.

Judge David Alan Ezra

The impeachment charged that in exchange for Paxton's assistance in Paul's legal matters, Paul paid to renovate Paxton's Austin home and hired a woman with whom Paxton reportedly had an extramarital affair, according to former attorney general aides. Paxton, through private attorneys, vigorously fought back against the impeachment charges, and he was acquitted in the Texas Senate trial in September.

But this year, Paxton said he would no longer contest the whistleblower lawsuit, which was revived after lawmakers declined to appropriate the $3.3 million settlement agreement announced a year ago.

Paul is in the process of bringing in additional lawyers — from the nationally recognized firm of Williams & Connolly based in Washington — and his defense team is also wading through some 4.5 million documents and tracking down and interviewing numerous witnesses who may be called to testify.

The November start day was a function of both compromise and necessity because the federal docket in Austin is always crowded, Ezra said. He told lawyers for both sides he had openings in August and September, but that would not provide sufficient preparation time. Early or middle October might be better, but there were no openings.

December would be too close to the holidays, and January was already off the table, Ezra said.

Ezra originally was prepared to start Nov. 4 until it was noted Nov. 5 is Election Day and people might miss the opportunity to vote. The judge said he expects the trial to last three weeks, or maybe four. If it bleeds into Thanksgiving week, Ezra said he'll make sure everyone involved has the time needed to prepare for and celebrate the holiday.

