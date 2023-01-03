A Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider increased their holdings by 13% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Natera, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTRA ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Natera

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Lead Independent Director Roelof Botha for US$5.0m worth of shares, at about US$33.49 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$40.17. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Natera Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Natera insiders own 3.7% of the company, currently worth about US$164m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Natera Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Natera insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Natera insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Natera and we suggest you have a look.

