NatGeo's ‘Secrets of the Whales’ surfaces little-known facts

This image released by Disney Plus shows an Orca in New Zealand hunting for stingrays in a scene from “Secrets of the Whales,” a new National Geographic docuseries premiering April 22 on Disney+. (Kina Scollay/National Geographic for Disney+ via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GARY GERARD HAMILTON
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — When a killer whale slowly circled back toward wildlife photographer Brian Skerry in the middle of the ocean after discarding the giant sting ray it was devouring, panic is not what came to mind: “Part of my brain is thinking, ‘I can’t believe what I’m seeing,’” recalled Skerry. “'Don’t screw it up.'”

It’s a fascinating moment between man and ocean predator revealed in “Secrets of the Whales,” a new National Geographic docuseries premiering on Disney+. The incredible four-part series follows various whale species across 24 locations around the globe.

“The latest greatest science is showing that they have cultures, they have traditions,” said Skerry, who released a book of the same title earlier this month. “If we can begin to see our planet through the lens of culture with these charismatic ambassadors for the ocean, maybe it’s a bit of a game changer — we change our view of how we see our own planet.”

Executive produced by Academy Award-winning director James Cameron and narrated by Oscar nominee Sigourney Weaver, the series is split into four episodes focusing individually on orcas (killer whales), humpbacks and belugas, with the final episode featuring both sperm whales and narwhals.

Cameron is no stranger to the world’s oceans. In 2012, he dove a deep sea submarine he built nearly 7 miles down to the deepest point of the Mariana Trench. The filmmaker, who’s produced various-ocean themed projects, documented the dive in his film “Deepsea Challenge 3D.”

“What this series strove to do was to make them a who, not a what,” said Cameron from his New Zealand editing studio where he’s working on “Avatar 2.” “What we learn from what we see, including a lot of things that have never been recorded before, is that they are people. They have family bonds… They have love. They have grief. They’re very much like us in many ways.”

Skerry, an 11-time award winner in the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition and who’s performed thousands of various ocean dives, said several factors had to align to gather the stunning footage including weather, sunlight and finding whales who didn’t mind showing their good sides to the camera.

Each episode is approximately 45 minutes long and edited along a tightly woven storyline, but the series, which will begin streaming Thursday on Earth Day, was filmed during a three-year period. Patience was vital as the ultra high-tech filming equipment.

“Things don’t always go right: in Dominica, I did a five-week trip 2018. In the first three weeks, we didn’t see a whale. And the scientist who’s been there for 15 years says, ‘Well, this has never happened before.’ And that’s not what you want to hear,” laughed Skerry. “But that being said, the shot list that we had, the things that we hope to accomplish were achieved and then we got so much more.”

In an arena where male voices dominate the narration of nature documentaries, Weaver majestically glides the journeys of the whales as the documentary gives viewers a fish-eyed view to some of the world’s largest creatures. Weaver was asked personally by Cameron, who directed her in 2009’s “Avatar,” to lend her voice.

“Frankly, I realized I knew so little, really, about whales and really nothing under the surface about who they were and how they lived,” said Weaver. “It still takes my breath away to even think about some of these very, very intimate family stories we learned. It changes your whole perspective about who whales are.”

Cameron and Weaver will join forces again for more underwater adventures for the upcoming sequels to “Avatar,” the highest grossing film in history. The filmmaker, who said he has “everything in the bag,” has already wrapped filming for both the second and third installments, with “Avatar 2” expected to appear late next year.

“We drop the first film in December of '22, which I know sounds like an eternity. For me, it sounds like an on-coming train in a tunnel,” said Cameron.

In the meantime, the team is thrilled that many of these deep sea secrets will finally surface. Skerry remembers showing a scientist footage he captured revealing how a 30,000-ton sperm whale nursed her calf, an act some researchers believed might never be known, let alone filmed.

“(The scientist) said, ’Brian, there’s an old saying in the whale biology world that says, ’Someday, we will know everything there is to know about whales— except how a sperm whale calf nurses,” remembered Skerry. “’But now we’ve got this frame-by-frame analysis.’” He continued: “From a scientific standpoint, that’s really important. But for me, just being trusted by those animals was great.”

___

Follow Associated Press entertainment journalist Gary Gerard Hamilton at twitter.com/garyghamilton

Recommended Stories

  • Whale wax disproves theory that Leonardo da Vinci sculpted bust of goddess

    A bust that was long attributed to Leonardo da Vinci not only had nothing to do with him – it is made from a mysterious substance produced by sperm whales, scientists have found. For more than a century, some scholars had insisted that the bust of Flora, the Roman goddess of spring, was the work of the Renaissance master. In 1909 it was acquired by a museum in Berlin, where curators said its resemblance to several Leonardo portraits strongly suggested that it was one of his creations. Its attribution has been the subject of intense debate ever since, but a team of scientists believe they have now resolved the matter for good - they think the bust was made by a British sculptor. By subjecting the bust to chemical analysis and carbon dating, they found that it was created in the 19th century – more than 300 years after Leonardo’s death in 1519.

  • The Equalizer Strives To Inspire Action And Champion Representation

    As America goes through an equalizing of its own, the cast of The Equalizer highlight why their show serves to not only provide representation in television but to motivate for change. Queen Latifah (Robyn McCall), Lorraine Toussaint (Viola "Vi" Marsette), Laya DeLeon Hayes (Delilah), Tory Kittles (Detective Marcus Dante), Chris Noth (William Bishop), Adam Goldberg (Harry Keshegian), and Liza Lapira (Melody "Mel" Bayani) share what representation has meant to them over the years. Watch all new episodes of The Equalizer on Sundays at 8/7c on CBS and stream live or on demand with Paramount+.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    The S&P 500 is hovering near all-time highs, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of stocks still worth buying today. Many promising tech stocks now look cheaper after rising bond yields sparked a rotation from growth to value stocks, while many businesses that struggled during the pandemic could recover as vaccination rates rise.

  • 'Moon landing' of genetic science as bear DNA sequenced from cave dirt

    The findings have been described as the ‘moon landings’ of genomics.

  • Late Night Hosts React to Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict: 'There Is More Work to Be Done'

    Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd

  • California woman charged in deaths of her young 3 children

    A California woman has been charged with killing her three young children in Los Angeles earlier this month, prosecutors said Monday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, is charged with three counts of murder, with an allegation of using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon against her youngest child, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Monday in a news release. Carrillo admitted to drowning her 3-year-old daughter Joanna, her 2-year-old son Terry and 6-month-old daughter Sierra during a jailhouse interview with KGET-TV.

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • Starting price at this new Sunny Isles high-rise is $5M. The look inside is free

    Miami RE|source exclusive: Remaining units start at $5 million at the 54-story condominium.

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson makes 'absolutely no apologies' over James Dyson texts

    Johnny Mercer sacked by text message after row over NI veterans At least 13 bureaucrats had second jobs during time at Whitehall Liz Truss to hold showdown talks with Australia over trade negotiations Coronavirus latest news: India reaches record 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours amid warning hundreds of variants could be circulating Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has said he makes "absolutely no apologies" for the series of text messages between him and Sir James Dyson, after it emerged he would "fix it" so that staff would not have to pay extra tax while building ventilators in the UK during the pandemic. The exchanges took place in March last year at the start of the pandemic, when the Government was appealing to firms to supply ventilators amid fears the NHS could run out. Responding to Sir Keir Starmer's opening salvo during a fiery PMQs, Mr Johnson said: "I make absolutely no apology at all for shifting heaven and earth and doing everything I possibly could, as I think any prime minister would in those circumstances, to secure ventilators for the people of this country." He added: "I just remind the House what we were facing in March last year, which was that we had a new virus which was capable of killing people in ways that we didn't understand. " The UK's "ventilator challenge" secured a further 22,000 devices, having started the crisis with just 9,000, he noted. During a subsequent exchange with SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford, the Prime Minister said there was "absolutely nothing to conceal about this", promising to "share all the details with the House, as indeed I have shared them with my officials immediately". Follow the latest updates below.

  • DC statehood: GOP Reps argue capital wouldn’t qualify as congressional district despite population being greater than two states

    If the district became a state, it would add two Senate seats, which would likely be filled by Democrats

  • Iran sees Vienna talks moving forward, warns against excessive demands

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's chief negotiator said on Tuesday talks to save the 2015 nuclear accord were moving forward despite difficulties but warned Tehran would stop the negotiations if faced with "unreasonable demands" or time wasting. Iran and world powers have made headway in the Vienna talks though much more work is needed, a senior European Union official said, with meetings to resume next week after consultations in their respective capitals.

  • Tucker Carlson accuses media of ‘lynching’ Derek Chauvin

    ‘Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism,’ Carlson claims

  • Makiyah Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • Syria Chemical-Attack Deniers Admit Links to WikiLeaks and Russia

    Anas Alkharboutli/GettyA group of British academics was secretly in contact with Russian diplomats in four separate embassies as they worked to undermine evidence that Bashar al-Assad was using chemical weapons against his own people, according to emails seen by The Daily Beast.The documents were obtained as part of a sting operation on one member of the group that was disclosed last month by the BBC and The Times of London. Paul McKeigue, a Professor of Genetic Epidemiology and Statistical Genetics at the University of Edinburgh’s College of Medicine, was duped into sharing the inner workings of the so-called Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media by emails from someone calling himself “Ivan,” who implied he was a Russian intelligence officer.The Working Group consists of a handful of university professors (none with any expertise in Syria or the Middle East), who have spent years suggesting that the Assad regime has been framed for war crimes in an elaborate conspiracy consisting of Syrian rebels, White Helmet rescue workers, and the American and British intelligence services. Moreover, the Working Group alleges that conspiracy has been systematically laundered through journalists, academics and human rights workers who they believe to be CIA or MI6 agents.Some of these completely unproven theories have been taken up enthusiastically on social media and used to sow disinformation about Assad’s war crimes.In an apparent effort to further the conspiracy theories, McKeigue was all too happy to collude with someone he thought was one of Vladimir Putin’s spies.In the emails with “Ivan,” McKeigue boasted about his interactions with Russian officials, a journalist who worked for the Russian state media and WikiLeaks, which “very likely knew it was assisting a Russian intelligence influence effort” during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to a Senate Subcommittee on Intelligence report.McKeigue told “Ivan” in February that WikiLeaks had helped him secure free legal advice from one of Julian Assange’s personal lawyers, Melinda Taylor.The emails claim that Taylor had been communicating with the British epidemiologist since at least September 2019, when she sent him a lengthy “legal advice memorandum” detailing ways to make litigious claims against the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), an intergovernmental body that seeks to implement the worldwide ban on the stockpiling and use of chemical weapons such as sarin gas, which suffocates its drooling and vomiting victims to death.McKeigue refers to the memorandum as one way of conducting “lawfare” against the chemical watchdog—a term typically invoked to mean frivolous or harassing litigation. He said Taylor provided him with the memorandum, pro bono, to advance claims of impropriety among members of the OPCW.According to the emails, the advice memorandum also led to Taylor’s husband, Geoffrey Roberts, representing Brendan Whelan, a former OPCW employee who went rogue and criticized the group’s investigations, leaking material to WikiLeaks.McKeigue told “Ivan” that he could reach Whelan via Alexander Shulgin, Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands and its permanent representative to the OPCW.“Brendan keeps in contact with your embassy in Den Haag,” McKeigue wrote. “So if you wanted someone to make an introduction (for one of your diplomats, not in a covert role) to Melinda [Taylor] and Geoff [Roberts], this would be a possible route. Brendan knows them better than I do.”McKeigue, Taylor and Roberts declined to comment to The Daily Beast.The emails also show that Taylor corresponded with McKeigue to discuss the secret location of the Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA), an NGO that has compiled documentary evidence of war crimes in Syria carried out by the Assad regime and ISIS. Some of their evidence was used in the first successful Syrian war crimes prosecution in Germany.It was CIJA that orchestrated the sting on McKeigue when they grew frustrated by the Working Group’s fixation on undermining evidence against Assad. CIJA was running the “Ivan” account all along.In the correspondence collected by the NGO, McKeigue outlined to his presumed Russian intelligence contact “complicated lines of communication” between the Working Group and a network of Russian Foreign Ministry officials in four separate embassies around the world: The Hague, New York, London, and Geneva. Russian diplomats, he noted, had been corresponding with members of the Working Group for a presentation at a January 2020 Arria formula meeting of the UN Security Council, convened by Russia in order to sow skepticism about the OPCW’s still-pending investigation.McKeigue wrote that he worked personally with Stepan Ankeev, an official at the Russian embassy in London, to put the plan in motion, while his Working Group associates kept in touch with other Russian diplomats in other countries. “But in the end it all worked out okay,” McKeigue wrote. “The only other diplomatic communication we have had is with Sergey Krutskikh in Geneva, who is Vanessa’s contact but has occasionally passed information to the Working Group via Piers.”“Piers” refers to Piers Robinson, the founder of the Working Group and an outspoken commentator on Syria on Twitter. “Vanessa” is Vanessa Beeley, perhaps the most prominent and controversial member of the Working Group. A former waste management consultant turned blogger, Beeley became a fixture on RT, the Russian government’s English language propaganda network, for her willingness to add all manner of unsubstantiated and imaginative allegations about the Syria conflict.She has repeatedly accused the White Helmets, an internationally funded rescue organization, of staging chemical attacks in Syria otherwise attributed to the Assad regime.Beeley and Robinson’s purported contact in Switzerland, Sergey Krutskikh, is secretary to Russia’s mission at the UN. He is also the son of a better-known Russian diplomat, Andrey Krutskikh, who was appointed early last year as the first director of Russian Foreign Ministry’s newly minted Department of International Information Security, which coordinates with European countries on cybersecurity.McKeigue also boasted to his supposed Russian handler about his work with state media employees at Ruptly, a streaming video platform based in Germany, which is funded by the Kremlin.The British academic was given screen captures from a database of sensitive personal details on activists and war crimes witnesses collected through interviews conducted on the ground in Syria by Ruptly staff. McKeigue passed the details on to “Ivan,” despite the apparent threat to these people.After a while, McKeigue decided that his contact at Ruptly was insufficiently loyal to the cause and asked “Ivan” to investigate him.Nerma Jelacic, the CIJA’s director of external relations and a member of the sting op, told The Daily Beast that the disclosure that Russian diplomats and state-run media outlets were working with the Working Group helped to explain why this otherwise obscure collection of academics had managed to make headlines around the world. “These networks would have remained nothing more than a bunch of marginalized ideologues and conspiracists,” Jelacic said.She added, “Russia’s disinformation campaigns about Syria would be far less effective if they had to rely solely on statements from the Russian foreign and ministries rather than on what Westerner academics and self-described ‘whistleblowers’ have said.”McKeigue’s correspondence with “Ivan” has been passed to British authorities. The University of Edinburgh continues to insist his commentary on Syria has been undertaken as a private citizen and not on behalf of the institution; it affirms McKeigue’s right to free expression.Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International U.K. Campaigns Manager, told The Daily Beast: “Syrian victims and their families who have endured many horrors [deserve justice]. These individuals, quite disgracefully, are trying to deny Syrians these rights. They won’t succeed.”This piece is part of a joint investigation between The Daily Beast and Newlines magazine who have a more detailed analysis here.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out against Portland on Tuesday night and longer

    The sore right foot that sidelined the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard last week will knock him out of Tuesday night's game at Portland and beyond.

  • Hornet LaMelo Ball thought injury was ‘nothing too big.’ Month later, he’s almost back

    Charlotte Hornets rookie star LaMelo Ball discusses his recovery from a fractured wrist.

  • Tesla: Elon Musk suggests Autopilot not to blame for fatal crash

    One victim was found in the front passenger seat and the other was in the back after the accident in Texas.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: How is India's inoculation drive going

    The drive has begun to lag just as the country sees a record surge in Covid cases.

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’