Nathan Carman charged with murder in death of mother, Linda

May 10—Law-enforcement authorities arrested a Vernon, Vt., man Tuesday, alleging he killed his mother at sea several years ago, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nathan Carman, 28, has been charged with murder on the high seas and seven counts related to fraud to obtain family and insurance funds, the release from the DOJ's Vermont District states.

An indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont alleges Carman also shot and killed his maternal grandfather, John Chakalos, at Chakalos' home in Windsor, Conn., in 2013. Chakalos also owned a home in Chesterfield at the time of his death.

Then, in 2016, the indictment alleges Carman killed his mother, Linda Carman, and sank his boat during a supposed fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island. The indictment, signed by U.S. Attorney Nikolas Kerest, charges Carman in connection with his mother's death but does not include a murder charge related to his grandfather's.

The indictment alleges that both killings were part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the Chakalos estate and related family trusts. As a result of his grandfather's death, Nathan Carman received $550,000, according to the indictment, which also alleges Carman attempted to defraud the company that insured his fishing boat.

The indictment states Chakalos made "tens of millions of dollars by building and renting nursing homes and through other real estate ventures."

Carman faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder on the high seas. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Vermont.

The charges against him come after a multi-year investigation by the FBI, U.S. Coast Guard, Connecticut State Police and several other law enforcement agencies, the release states.

