Nathan Carman’s death “not suspicious,” being investigated as possible suicide

The Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea during a fishing trip off New England died alone in his jail cell Thursday while awaiting his murder trial, authorities said.

The circumstances surrounding Nathan Carman’s sudden death, on the eve of what was shaping up to be a blockbuster federal murder trial, officially remain murky.

Boston 25 News learned on Friday that Carman’s death is being investigated as a possible suicide.

The 29-year-old’s body was found unresponsive in his cell during routine rounds by the Cheshire County Jail’s correctional staff. Carman was alone in his cell.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office issued a brief statement saying, “An autopsy has been performed, and the death is not considered suspicious.”

Carman’s attorney says he’s been told Nathan left behind a note.

All of this suggests Carman took his own life, but officially that has not been determined.

Murder, mystery and money: The accusations swirling around Nathan Carman

Still, in light of Carman’s death, the US Attorney in Vermont dismissed the explosive charges filed against him.

“The United States received information from the U.S. Marshal that Carman died on or about June 15, 2023. Dismissal of the charges against Carman is thus appropriate,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Vermont stated in a notice informing the dismissal of an indictment charging him in the death of his mother, Linda Carman.

In the court of law, it might be a case closed for Nathan Carman. But in the court of public opinion, it’s a much different story. So, what happens now? Did Nathan Carman really take his secrets to the grave?

Carman’s case, which attracted worldwide attention, was slated to go to trial in October.

Carman allegedly arranged a fishing trip with his mother in September 2016, during which prosecutors say he planned to kill her and report that his boat sank and his mother disappeared in the accident.

He was found floating in an inflatable raft eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina with his mother, who was never found.

Prosecutors alleged that the killing was an elaborate scheme set up by Carman to inherit millions of dollars.

The indictment also alleged that Carman fatally shot his wealthy grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013. He was never charged in his death.

Carman's boat

Nathan and his mother Linda Carman

John Chakalos, Nathan's grandfather

Now, there will be no trial.

Boston attorney Phil Tracy says the collected evidence against Nathan Carman will likely not remain hidden forever.

“There is no mechanism, no legal mechanism, to release this information now,” Boston 25 Bob Ward asked Tracy.

“Freedom of information act is the only mechanism I know of,” Tracy said.

Also, still to be determined, is what impact Nathan Carman’s likely jailhouse suicide will have on his family’s fortune.

At the time of his death, Nathan Carman’s aunts were legally challenging Nathan’s inheritance claims.

That matter remains unresolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

