Nathan Carman, man charged with killing mom at sea, dies while awaiting murder trial

The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a fishing trip off New England has passed away, officials announced Thursday.

Murder, mystery and money: The accusations swirling around Nathan Carman

Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, Vermont, died “on or about June 15, 2023,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Vermont confirmed in a notice informing the dismissal of an indictment charging him in the death of his mother, Linda Carman.

“The United States received information from the U.S. Marshal that Carman died on or about June 15, 2023. Dismissal of the charges against Carman is thus appropriate,” the notice stated.

Carman’s case, which attracted worldwide attention, was slated to go to trial in October.

Carman arranged a fishing trip with his mother in September 2016, during which prosecutors say he planned to kill her and report that his boat sank and his mother disappeared in the accident.

He was found floating in an inflatable raft eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina with his mother, who was never found.

Prosecutors alleged that the killing was an elaborate scheme set up by Carman to inherit millions of dollars.

The indictment also alleged that Carman fatally shot his wealthy grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013. He was never charged in his death.

A federal judge ruled last summer that Carman was to remain locked up while he awaited the trial.

He pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in his mother’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

