Nathan Hale High School briefly shelters in place after suspicious person walks onto premises

Seattle’s Nathan Hale High School went into a brief shelter-in-place Friday after someone called police to report that an unknown person had walked onto the school’s soccer field, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to police, the person stole a kid’s backpack and tried to steal others. An adult at the scene attempted to intervene.

When the suspect was confronted, they pulled out what appeared to be a gun. The person then got away and the adult who confronted them called 911.

The adult provided a good description of the person, who was found by officers a short distance away.

A “black realistic Glock 19 BB gun” was found on the person, according to police.

The person was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of harassment and robbery.

