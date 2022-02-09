Nicholas Hubbard indicted for first degree murder in death of his mother

On Feb. 2, a grand jury indicted Nicholas Hubbard, 27 of Alamogordo for first degree murder for allegedly beating his mother to death last month.

Esther Hubbard, 57, was found at the 1400 block of Juniper Drive at about 1 a.m. Jan. 18 with lacerations and evidence that she had been severely beaten, court records state. She was taken to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center Emergency Department where she was later pronounced dead.

Hubbard was also charged with tampering with evidence and interference with communications. Investigators allege he prevented his grandmother, in the home at the time of the incident, from calling for help.

When the woman called 911, Hubbard allegedly took the phone and told dispatcher that everything in the home was fine. Hubbard had been living in the home, which allegedly belonged to his grandmother, for about a week, according to court records.

When Alamogordo Police officers later entered the home, they found Hubbard getting out of the shower.

A date for pretrial and detention hearing was set for Feb. 9 but it was vacated. A new date for the hearing has not been set as of Feb. 8. No other hearings have been set as of Feb. 8.

