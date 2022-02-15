Nathan Loftice Joins EarthX As Executive Vice President of Sustainability Events and Services

DALLAS --News Direct-- EarthX

DALLAS, February 15, 2022 /3BL Media/ - International environmental nonprofit EarthX today announced the appointment of Nathan Loftice as the organization’s Executive Vice President of Sustainability Events and Services. Under the newly created executive leadership role, Mr. Loftice will report to EarthX Chief Executive Officer, Michael Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher, along with EarthX Founder Trammell S. Crow, will call upon Loftice to develop strategic opportunities and lead the producing for Earthx2022 Annual Expo and Congress of Conferences. Mr. Loftice brings almost 30 years of professional sustainability and environmental affairs experience across business and government.

“Throughout his career Nathan has focused on sustainability and environmental affairs for leading corporations like BNSF FedEx and other large-scale corporations,” said Michael Fletcher. “His thought leadership, relationships and experience have earned him a great deal of respect in the corporate and environmental world. We are excited to have Nathan join our executive leadership team.”

“Nathan’s deep expertise and wide breadth of experience make him a bold, visionary leader for EarthX. I am confident he will have an immediate impact on our ability to share our vision and mission around the world,” said Trammell S. Crow, founder of EarthX. “His many relationships across the environmental landscape will help EarthX further develop our strategy that strikes the right balance between the environment, equity, and economy, meeting the needs of the present without compromising a sustainable future for the next generation.”

Mr. Loftice worked most recently as the Director of Planning, Permitting, Sustainability and Sustainable Development at BNSF Railway where he provided strategic direction on the execution of sustainable business operations that enhance overall sustainable business performance. He also served as part of the Berkshire Hathaway Sustainability Leadership Council. Previously, Mr. Loftice served as Senior Manager of Global Supply Chains & Worldwide Leader of Environmental Affairs & Sustainability at FedEx. He also served several years as an expert environmental specialist for the State of Texas and local government.

“I’ve dedicated my career to developing ways that address environmental issues through practical sustainable solutions.” said Nathan Loftice, EarthX Executive Vice President of Sustainability Events and Services. “As a farmer and rancher, I understand firsthand how important it is to protect our land, our air and our water. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues at EarthX and business and governmental leaders across the globe in creating solutions for the sake of our planet.”

ABOUT EARTHX

EarthX convenes the world’s largest environmental expo, conference, film festival, and T.V. channel and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 as Earth Day Dallas by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration, and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the April event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental leaders, and 750+ exhibitors. In 2020, the April virtual event drew over 570,000 live-stream views and reached 171 countries. After an initial web-based launch in September 2020, EarthxTV is now available as an OTT platform on streaming T.V. services, mobile devices, and tablets for balanced, inclusive environmental conversations, programs, emerging media & films. Visit www.EarthX.org or follow us @earthxorg on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

