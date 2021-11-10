Nathan W. Young sentenced on two counts of vehicular assault

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 31-year-old man from Uhrichsville will spend 120 days in jail for causing a car crash that seriously injured a Millersburg couple early on New Year's Day in 2020.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos ordered Nathan W. Young to go to a community-based correctional facility after his release from jail. He could go to the Stark Regional Community Correction Center in Louisville or the Eastern Ohio Correction Center in Wintersville.

Young must pay court costs and $2,225 in restitution to the victims.

The judge reserved a 28-month prison sentence, which could be imposed if Young fails to comply with terms of the three years' probation she ordered him to serve.

She ordered him to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment and counseling. She suspended his driver's license for two years.

Young previously was found guilty after pleading no contest to two counts of vehicular assault as part of a negotiated plea agreement. He initially faced the additional charge of failure to stop after an accident.

The couple that was injured in the crash did not want Young to go through the criminal process, but wanted him to get help and treatment, according to assistant county prosecutor Fred Scott. He said the couple, who were 61 and 64 at the time of the crash, did not want to go to court at their ages.

The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, on Interstate 77 near Strasburg in Franklin Township.

According to the crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Young hit the back of the couple's southbound car, which hit the guardrail and overturned. Young left the scene after the crash.

"These people sustained serious physical injuries," Thomakos said. "One had a broken pelvis, broken leg, bruised lungs. The other had a dislocated hip. Their motor vehicle sustained heavy damage."

One of the victims wrote in a statement that by July 6, 2020, some of the swelling had gone down, but was not normal. One victim reported being unable to move their legs without someone lifting them.

"It had to be done very slowly, as the pain was unbearable, screaming pain," said the statement read by the judge. "My upper body hurt so bad the nurses had to push me over in the bed. I could not pull with my arms on the bed rails, screaming pain again. I could not go up or down stairs at home for five or six weeks. I could not work at my job. I could not do anything at home. I used a walker. My sense of peace is gone.

"The other victim said he was unable to function for two months, had to go to therapy, was housebound for three months, used a walker," Thomakos said. "He could not put weight on his right leg for two months.

"These people were very lucky to survive this," the judge said.

She told Young, "You shouldn't be driving."

Reviewing Young's background report, Thomakos said he had three driving offenses as a juvenile, followed by adult convictions for criminal mischief, disorderly conduct by intoxication, possession of drug abuse instruments, theft, trespassing, disorderly conduct by intoxication and resisting arrest.

She said his list of driving offenses was "incredibly long," including five speeding offenses, driving under license suspension, driving without a license, seatbelt violations, failure to signal a turn, operating an unsafe vehicle, operation unreasonable, failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead, headlight violations and having no taillights.

"These are all things that are put in place to keep people safe because cars, any motor vehicles, can be deadly," Thomakos said.

She also recounted his history of substance abuse, which started at 15.

While free on bond in the vehicular assault case, he was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound and drug possession. He has pleaded not guilty.

Young said he was sorry although he could not remember what happened. He appeared in court for Wednesday's sentencing by video link from the county jail.

Public defender Nicole Stephan said this is his first felony conviction.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Man, 31, going to jail for New Year's crash that caused serious injury