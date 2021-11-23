Nathanael Sexton sentenced to prison for 2018 attack against Greene County woman

A Bloomington man convicted of confinement and battery involving a woman he had dated is going to prison.

Citing an extensive violent criminal record, Greene Superior Court Judge Dena Martin has sentenced 34-year-old Nathanael W. Sexton to five and a half years for felony criminal confinement and one year for battery resulting in bodily injury, a misdemeanor.

The longer sentence is to be served at a state prison, followed by a year at the Greene County Jail for the battery.

At the conclusion of a one-day trial during which both Sexton and the victim testified, jurors found Sexton guilty of two charges and innocent of a third, felony strangulation.

He was accused in connection with a June 18, 2018, incident in which a former girlfriend alleged Sexton injured and threatened to kill her as he drove her around eastern Greene County late at night in his father's Dodge pickup.

She escaped and called 911 while hiding in some bushes, begging quietly for help. Jurors listened to a recording of the call during the trial.

Social media posts about the case and Sexton's criminal past, along with concerns about the pandemic, contributed to a mistrial back in August when not enough jurors could be seated to hear the evidence.

Martin cited several aggravating circumstances for the prison sentence, including "the defendant's very extensive criminal record involving numerous violent acts" and that "the defendant has never successfully completed a term of probation."

She listed Sexton's professed remorse as a mitigating factor in the sentence. Martin fined Sexton $100 and ordered him to pay court costs and a $50 domestic violence prevention fee.

In July 2010, Sexton was charged with strangulation, intimidation, domestic battery and invasion of privacy; those charges were dismissed in March 2011.

The next year, Sexton was charged with strangulation, intimidation and battery. He pleaded guilty to intimidation and battery and got a three-year sentence, which was suspended except for a year on house arrest.

He ended up spending more than two months in jail, court records indicate, when he violated terms of his probation.

