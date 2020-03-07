Nathaniel Woods' execution cast scrutiny on Alabama's death penalty. So why is the cop killer who pulled the trigger still alive?

While the family of Nathaniel Woods fumes over his execution and prepares for his funeral, the man who confessed to acting alone in the killing of three Alabama police officers that landed them both on death row is alive and may never be executed, according to his former appellate attorney.

As a wave of outrage swept the state and nation over Woods' execution late Thursday, Alabama's death penalty laws are being scrutinized by civil rights leaders and labeled as unjust by Woods' supporters, saying its criminal courts are unfair to minority defendants.

But the former attorney for Kerry Spencer, the man convicted of gunning down three police officers in a Birmingham crack house in 2004, said he hopes the execution will put a final nail in the death penalty in Alabama and the 28 other states where it still exists.

"If that can't be a poster case for eliminating the death penalty, I don't know what will," retired defense attorney Charles Flowers III told ABC News on Friday. "The only thing good that can come out of this whole mess is if this particular case is the stimulus to showing people how terrible the death penalty is, because you can't administer it fairly."

PHOTO: Nathaniel Woods in an undated photo from the Alabama Dept. of Corrections.

Woods was killed by lethal injection on Thursday night at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, despite his family and supporters, including Martin Luther King III, son of the civil rights icon, and Kim Kardashian West, contending there was overwhelming evidence that he was likely innocent.

King called the decisions of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey not to intervene and the U.S. Supreme Court not to halt Woods' death "reprehensible" and a "mockery of justice and constitutional guarantees to a fair trial."

PHOTO: Chart of executions in the U.S. by state.

Flowers said that despite Spencer claiming he acted alone in the 2004 Birmingham triple murder, he might end up never being put to death.

That's because when Spencer was convicted in 2005, the jury that found him guilty reached a non-unanimous verdict in the death penalty phase of his trail and recommended he be sentenced to life in prison without parole. The judge in the case, however, overrode the jury's decision and sentenced Spencer to death.

Then, in 2017, the Alabama state legislature passed a law that stripped judges of their discretion to override non-unanimous jury verdicts in death penalty cases, effectively declaring such decisions in violation of the Sixth Amendment guaranteeing the rights of criminal defendants to a jury finding.

PHOTO: Martin Luther King III speaks onstage during an event at the Town Hall, Feb. 28, 2020 in New York City.

As one of her first acts as Alabama's governor, Ivey, whose decision condemned Woods to death, signed the bill.

While the law stopped short of making it apply retroactively to inmates like Spencer, Flowers and other death penalty experts say it is only a matter a time until it becomes retroactive as more convicts on death row prior to the passage of the law challenge it and eventually force the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on the issue.