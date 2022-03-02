Natick, Framingham Health Directors Attend SOTU With Rep. Clark

NATICK, MA — U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark brought health directors from across the 5th Congressional District to be her guests at President Joe Biden's "State of the Union" speech on Tuesday to highlight their efforts during the pandemic.

Two of Clark's guests were Natick Health Director Michael Boudreau and Framingham Health Director Alexandra DePalo. Both Boudreau and DePalo became health directors during the pandemic when their predecessors stepped aside.

During the SOTU event, Clark spoke with Boudreau, DePalo and 12 other health directors — including ones from Sudbury and Dover — about how the American Rescue Plan helped boost the fight against coronavirus.

"Whether it's around vaccine clinics or testing or contact tracing, none of us can do this alone and I’m so grateful for the support Framingham has received," DePalo said in a news release.

The American Rescue Plan provided billions in funding to states and communities across the nation last year.

Framingham will get about $27 million, and Natick will get just under $1.9 million, according to state data. The money will come in two payments, with the second coming this spring. ARPA money has some restrictions, with priority going to losses experienced during the pandemic and rebuilding infrastructure.

This article originally appeared on the Natick Patch