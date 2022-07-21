Natick Mall theft suspect may be linked to other crimes

Editor's note: The larceny charge was continued without a finding for a period of time, then dismissed. The charges related to receiving stolen property were all dismissed outright.

A Vermont man accused of stealing from four Natick Mall stores on Saturday is a suspect in past thefts there and at the Burlington Mall, according to court records.

Andrew A. Bratton, 28, of Brattleboro, was arrested at Burberry at 8:34 p.m.

According to a report filed in Framingham District Court by Officer Daniel Brogan, officers went to Burberry to investigate reports of a suspicious man who had gone into a changing room.

An employee said the man appeared to be the same one who stole a $1,700 raincoat this month, Brogan said.

Bratton left the changing room and the store, but was stopped by police.

Officers arrested him after they found several articles of stolen clothing, police said.

Bratton also may to be the same man who was seen on video stealing the coat, but he has not been charged with that yet.

Bratton was carrying a gym bag that appeared to have stolen goods in it, Brogan said. Officers found more stolen items in Bratton’s car.

In all, police said he stole about $1,000 worth of items from Burberry, Rugby, Gap and a fourth, unknown store.

Police said they were forwarding Bratton’s information to the Burberry in Burlington. On May 5, a man matching Bratton’s description stole $2,785 worth of clothing from that store.

In Natick, Bratton is charged with larceny of more than $250, receiving stolen property worth more than $250 and two counts of receiving stolen property worth less than $250.

Bratton posted $250 bail prior to his arraignment. Judge David Cunis did not increase bail. Bratton is due back in court on June 28 for a pretrial conference.

CLARIFICATION: In a story that appeared in the MetroWest Daily News on May 22, the timing of an arrest needs to be clarified. Andrew Bratton, 28, of Brattleboro, Vt., was arrested at Burberry in Natick at 8:34 p.m. after he was accused of stealing a $1,700 raincoat at the store previously, police said. As police searched him, they saw several items of clothing in a gym bag that he was carrying which they say were stolen. Originally, the article stated he was arrested after police found the items, but the items were found during the arrest, police said. He is charged with larceny of property worth more than $250, receiving stolen property worth more than $250 and two counts of receiving stolen property worth less than $250.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Natick Mall theft suspect may be linked to other crimes