Natick man charged with having counterfeit cash, slashing tires

Editor's note: Both of the charges against Mr. Morse were dismissed on May 17, 2013.

A Natick man who said he was upset that someone gave him $760 in counterfeit cash for two video game systems was caught slashing tires at the Natick Collection on Friday, police said.

Dylan Hope Morse, 19, was scheduled to be arraigned yesterday in Framingham District Court, but the arraignment was postponed until Aug. 17.

Natick Police arrested Morse on Friday at the Natick Collection, where he was found with $760 in fake $20 bills.

Officer Scott Lacerra went to one of the mall's parking garages after security there said they were watching a man vandalize a car, Lacerra wrote in a report filed in Framingham District Court.

As Lacerra arrived at the mall, he saw a Pontiac sedan that security said the suspect was driving and stopped it.

Lacerra spoke to Morse, the driver, about slashing two tires on a car, he said. Morse at first denied the vandalism but then admitted he did it when Lacerra told him he was caught on video. Morse gave Lacerra a pocket knife he used to slash the tires, Lacerra said.

Morse claimed the car's owner had "ripped him off," Lacerra said in the report.

Morse said he had sold a woman a PlayStation 3 and a Xbox 360 for $750.

When he arrived home, though, he found that the woman had given him an envelope containing 38 counterfeit $20 bills.

"Mr. Morse stated he realizes he should have told the police initially about the incident but was waiting for his parents to get back from vacation so they could help him," Lacerra said.

Police questioned the car's owner, who denied ever having the counterfeit money.

Morse, of 14 Swanson Road, was charged with possession of counterfeit bills and malicious damage to a vehicle.

Police spokesman Lt. Brian Grassey said police have turned over their reports to the U.S. Secret Service because that department is in charge of investigating counterfeiting.

Natick Police are not investigating Morse's claim about being paid in fake money because it did not happen in Natick, he said.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Natick man charged with having counterfeit cash, slashing tires