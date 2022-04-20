Natick Police Department mourns the passing of an active duty officer

The Natick Police Department is mourning the passing of a veteran officer.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we have to announce the sudden passing of active duty Natick Police Officer Michael Mabardy,” said police in a post on social media, “Officer Mabardy was an 11-year veteran of our department and previously worked for the Nantucket, MA police department.”

The circumstances of his passing were not disclosed. The post featured photos of Officer Mabardy with a police K9.

“Mike will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones at this tremendously sad and difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts.”

The Nantucket Police Department also posted on Facebook about Officer Mabardy’s passing.

“Mike made an impact while part of our Nantucket community by not only serving as a police officer but also as a hockey coach for the Nantucket High School,” according to Nantucket Police. “Mike was a great police officer and a great addition to the community, he was also a loving father and amazing friend. Mike will be truly missed.”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former Nantucket Police Officer and current... Posted by Nantucket Police Department on Wednesday, April 20, 2022





Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW