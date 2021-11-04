Natick police say they found 3.5 pounds of marijuana in Marlborough man's car

NATICK — A fight Wednesday on a Natick Mall parking deck led to a Marlborough man being arrested after police said they found more than 3 pounds of marijuana in his car.

Police arrested Wellington Jose Vasquez Jr., 21, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the C-Deck of the Natick Mall, police spokeswoman Lt. Cara Rossi said Thursday.

Police responded to a report of a fight and say they found Vasquez striking a 19-year-old man. Each man gave differing versions of what occurred — Vasquez claimed the other man was looking at him in an aggressive way, leading to the fight. However, an independent witness backed the other man's version, the lieutenant said.

“The victim was walking through the parking lot and the other one (Vasquez) was driving when Vasquez got out of his car and started yelling and screaming at the victim,” said Rossi. “Vasquez was the primary aggressor. This was not a mutual aggression type of thing, Vasquez was reponsoible.”

Police took Vasquez into custody and when they went to have his car towed, they found eight bags full of a leafy green substance and a mason jar full of the same substance. The substance is believed to be marijuana and weighed approximately 3.5 pounds (56 ounces), Rossi said, much more than the amount someone would have for personal use. According to state law, a person can legally possess 1 ounce of marijuana in public.

Police arrested Vasquez, of 63 Rice St., and charged him with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and assault and battery.

Vazquez was ordered held on $2,000 bail during his arraignment Thursday in Natick District Court. He is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.

