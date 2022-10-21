Natick Police search for driver of tan sedan who approached child walking home from bus stop

The Natick Police Department is asking residents near Robinhood Road to check their security cameras for any tips that will help them locate a tan sedan after the driver allegedly approached a young child and offered them a ride home from the school bus stop.

The parent stated the child did not know this person and had never seen the vehicle before, according to police.

While searching the neighborhood, officers were able to get a video from one of the neighbor’s home surveillance systems, that may show the vehicle.

Police said the sedan is missing a hub cap from the right front tire.

“Residents in this area of Natick are asked to look through any home security video files they may have for October 19th, 2022 and if they find anything they feel is relevant, or have any additional information that would lead to identifying this vehicle and the operator, call Natick Police Detectives at 508-647-9520 referring to case number 22-1301-OF,” according to the department’s Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

