Natick police seek help finding boy, 15, who has been missing since October

NATICK — Authorities are setting up a task force to help find a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since October.

Marvin Rodriguez Guevara left a residential treatment program on the night of Oct. 8 and has not been seen since, according to Deputy Police Chief Brian Lauzon.

"He's an endangered missing person," said Lauzon. "They're very concerned for his well-being."

Natick Police are searching for Marvin Rodriguez Guevara, 15, who has been missing since October.

Lauzon said that due to privacy laws, he could not say why Guevara is considered "endangered."

The task force will include the Natick Police Department, the state Department of Children & Families and other law enforcement agencies from the eastern part of the state, the deputy chief said. The group's first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

'Something wasn't right': Hudson teens lauded for assisting lost autistic boy, 5

"We have very few leads at this point," said Lauzon. "We don't believe he's in Natick. We think he's probably in one of the larger cities to the east of us."

Guevara is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Guevara's whereabouts is asked to call the Natick Police Department at 508-647-9520 or to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Authorities set up task force to broaden search for Natick boy, 15