A Natick Select Board member is resigning to join Senate President Karen Spilka's office

NATICK — Little more than a week after Natick filled two open seats on the Select Board, another vacancy has emerged as former Chair Karen Adelman-Foster announced her resignation Wednesday.

“I’m extremely honored to have taken a job with Senate President Karen Spilka’s office as director of community engagement and municipal policy,” Adelman-Foster told fellow board members. “I’m very excited about that, but I’m very sad to say that I cannot serve the Town of Natick in that capacity if I am serving the Town of Natick in this capacity.”

She called the news a “happy and sad” announcement, describing her new position as one “where I can definitely continue to serve the town.”

Newcomers Kathryn Coughlin and Bruce Evans recently began their three-year terms on the Select Board following the March 29 town election. The Select Board also updated its configuration, with Paul Joseph taking the reins from Adelman-Foster as chair of the board.

As Joseph noted in the board’s March 30 meeting, Adelman-Foster’s tenure as chair spanned the appointment of a new town administrator, Jamie Errickson, and the navigation of critical town issues, such as the transition out of fully remote meetings during COVID-19.

Adelman-Foster was first elected to the Select Board in 2019 to serve out the final year of former board member Amy Mistrot’s term. She was re-elected to a three-year term in 2020, running through March 31, 2023. Adelman-Foster previously served on the town’s School Committee for several years.

Per Massachusetts law, the remaining Select Board members can call a special election to fill Adelman-Foster’s seat. Natick voters can also trigger a special election via a petition with 200 voter signatures, or 20% of the total number of registered voters in town — whichever number is less, according to state law.

Adelman-Foster said goodbye to her Select Board colleagues Wednesday night, adding, “It’s been an enormous honor serving with you.”

Her announcement garnered congratulations and well-wishes.

Joseph praised her collegiality and service during her time on the board.

“Good luck, and we know you’ll continue to serve us,” he said.

