Natick Snowstorm: Latest Forecast, School Closures

NATICK, MA — The so far relatively warm, rainy winter in Massachusetts is over. The first real snowstorm of the season will last into the afternoon hours on Friday, leaving as much as 8 inches across the area.

With snow beginning near 3 a.m., the heaviest flakes could fall during the morning rush hour. The National Weather Service is predicting a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour at some points Friday morning.

The entire region will be under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Expect 6 to 8 inches in most places, with some parts of the state — most likely in southeastern Massachusetts — seeing up to 10 inches.

Natick is right in the path of some of the heaviest snowfall, although the line between heavy and lighter snowfall is nearby. Communities north and west of Marlborough may only see snow totals between 2 and 6 inches, according to the weather service.

Courtesy National Weather Service

The forecast was enough to spur a wave of cancellations across the state on Thursday, including all the Stop the Spread coronavirus testing sites and many school districts.



Here's a look at some Natick closures and cancellations related to the storm:

Town Hall: All offices open late at 10 a.m.

Schools: Natick Public Schools closed; ACCEPT Education Collaborative closed; Wellesley Co-Operative Nursery closed; Brandon School closed

COVID-19 testing: Drive-up testing at Ashland MBTA station canceled.

This article originally appeared on the Natick Patch