As the nation ages, Ohio is no exception. How old is Ohio compared to the country?

Are you feeling old in 2024?

Maybe that's because Ohio is getting older. While the Buckeye State is aging, Ohioans find themselves in the middle of the pack nationally in a country that has seen the median age increase, according to USA TODAY.

Americans 65 and older make up 18% of the population, a total of 62 million adults, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Here's what to know about how old Ohioans are:

How old is Ohio?

According to U.S. Census data, the median age in Ohio is 39.2. That's 0.4 years older than the median age in 2010, which was 38.8 years old.

Where does Ohio stack up nationally?

The median age nationally is 39.0 years old, making Ohioans on average just a few months older than the national average, according to census data. That reflects an aging United States population, from an average age of 35.2 in 2000 and 37.2 in 2010.

Maine is home to the oldest population on average with a median age of 45.1, followed by Puerto Rico, New Hampshire, Vermont, West Virginia and Florida, according to USA TODAY. While a growing number of retirement-aged folks moved to Maine, it is still home to a large share of life-long residents who have aged in place, according to the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Florida, home to the second-largest elderly population percentage, has a large share of retirees who were born elsewhere, according to USA TODAY.

Why is America getting older?

As the "baby boomer" generation ages, the median age creeps up alongside them, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The aging of baby boomers and now their children – sometimes called "echo boomers" – is impacting the median age.

What about Ohio's neighbors?

Ohio's neighbors have these median ages:

Indiana: 38.2

Kentucky: 39.4

Michigan: 40.3

Pennsylvania: 40.9

West Virginia: 42.9

