Service Nation Announces Launch of General Business Vertical

COPPELL, Texas, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Nation, the largest residential contracting group in the US, has launched a new General Business vertical membership. This launch means that Service Nation can now provide business owners in any industry with business tools, resources, and support to become more successful through its Service Roundtable membership.

Service Roundtable membership provides business owners with content, community, and cash. The General Business membership includes over 250 pieces of customizable downloadable business tools including flyers, direct mail, financial calculators, hiring tools, and more, with additional content being added every week. Members can also participate in the idea exchange where business owners can share ideas and recommendations helping one another improve sales, marketing, operations, and profitability. Finally, members have access to the Roundtable Rewards program, through which business owners earn cash rebates on everyday business expenses. Membership is a profit center for many companies.

"We have been serving residential contracting business owners in the HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, and Remodeling industries for close to two decades. We came to realize that all businesses could benefit from membership in Service Roundtable," said Liz Patrick, VP of Strategic Alliances for Service Nation. "Our members have achieved amazing results with our resources and training. The average Service Nation member grows three times faster than the published industry averages. We think every business owner, no matter the industry, can achieve similar results with our membership benefits."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 20% of small businesses fail in their first year, and 50% of small businesses fail after five years in business. Service Nation has helped thousands of companies find the winning formula for success and overcome roadblocks that cause many companies to fail.

"Lack of time, finding talent, and the need for money are universal challenges for all businesses," said Matt Michel, President of Service Nation. "We have built a platform that allows businesses to save time, collaborate with other business owners, and earn a lot of money back through our rebate program. If you are a business owner and want to grow your company, Service Roundtable will help you succeed."

Service Nation is a revolutionary organization founded by a collaboration of leading contractors to share information and help other contractors improve their sales, marketing, operations, and profitability. To learn more about Service Nation and the Service Roundtable membership, visit www.GoServiceNation.com or call 877.262.3341. The Service Nation team will be at the ready to explain the membership in its entirety. If you are interested in joining now, you can get your first month for only $10.

