Nation braces for potential omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge
Cases in the U.S. are up nearly 45% in the last month. Also, universities including Princeton, Cornell and NYU are canceling all events and moving exams online due to COVID-19 concerns.
Cases in the U.S. are up nearly 45% in the last month. Also, universities including Princeton, Cornell and NYU are canceling all events and moving exams online due to COVID-19 concerns.
Up until 2012, and decades before, the Miami-Dade Animal Shelter took in all the animals that were turned in there. An average of 100 a day were coming in, being surrendered or found on the streets. The shelter was always full, and since there was limited room, public policy at that time was to kill for space.
Amazon has warned India's antitrust body that revoking its 2019 deal with Future Group would send a negative signal to foreign investors and allow local retail behemoth Reliance to "further restrict competition", a legal document seen by Reuters showed. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is reviewing its prior approval of the $200 million investment the U.S. company made in a Future unit in 2019, amid allegations that Amazon concealed facts when it sought approval for the transaction. The CCI's review was triggered after a complaint from Amazon's now estranged partner Future. The two sides have been at loggerheads since last year with the U.S. company successfully using the terms of its toehold investment in 2019 to block debt-laden Future's attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passed Brett Favre for most touchdown passes against the Bears. Who else holds a record versus Chicago?
Cornell University is shutting down parts of its campus and is moving finals exams online amid a "rapid spread" of coronavirus cases among students.According to Cornell's online COVID-19 dashboard, 469 students tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday, and the university had an overall positivity rate of 3.01 percent the week of Dec. 6.In a letter to the student body, university president Martha Pollack said due to the closures, all end-of-...
From Bel Air to Barbados, from Hong Kong to the Hamptons, here are the priciest listings on the planet.
Keep these financial tips in mind and your credit score will be golden.
Alabama plays at Memphis at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday. Keep up with the action here.
During her first in-person biology lab on campus, the professor asked the class to find an object and swab it for bacteria. Most students wiped their desks and phones. Sawsan Ahmed reached into her backpack and pulled out her white teddy bear, Ben.
Nick Saban weighed in on Deion Sanders and Jackson State landing Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 recruit.
Holly Madison calls her first date with Hugh Hefner a "traumatic experience" in new podcast interview.
Over 37 million Americans are living with kidney disease, also known as renal disease, a progressive condition that causes a gradual loss of normal kidney function over time. However, experts warn that the vast majority of those with the condition are unaware of their diagnosis. In fact, according to Joseph Vassalotti, MD, Chief Medical Officer at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), just "10 percent of people with chronic kidney disease know that they have it."That's because symptoms tend to b
And Dan Bongino then blasts Rivera for "backstabbing" the former president
Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies battled for and took over the top spot in the recruiting rankings Wednesday, jumping in front of Alabama and Georgia.
The actress recalls the time her Hervé Léger dress "split from the bottom to the top" as she was getting ready to attend the British Independent Film Awards
Would Domantas Sabonis be a good fit on the Phoenix Suns? The team has been linked to the Indiana Pacers star in NBA trade speculation.
Rep. Liz Cheney is asking if Trump broke the same law DOJ has used to charge hundreds of January 6 defendants.
YouTubeA Connecticut school board member was slugged in the face by an angry parent Tuesday night during a debate on the future of Glastonbury High School’s Native American-inspired mascot.The dust-up between the parent, Mark Finocchiaro, and board secretary Ray McFall, took place during a 10-minute recess after tempers flared amid a public comment period about the Glastonbury Tomahawks name, which was changed last year to the Glastonbury Guardians. The school’s team logos were also switched fro
Paul voted against 2013 relief for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and in 2017 voted against relief after hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.
Photos show the cougar creeping up from behind.
A Chicago man has died after he was violently beaten while decorating his home for Christmas, according to the police and his family.