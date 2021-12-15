Nation braces for potential omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge

Reuters

Amazon has warned India's antitrust body that revoking its 2019 deal with Future Group would send a negative signal to foreign investors and allow local retail behemoth Reliance to "further restrict competition", a legal document seen by Reuters showed. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is reviewing its prior approval of the $200 million investment the U.S. company made in a Future unit in 2019, amid allegations that Amazon concealed facts when it sought approval for the transaction. The CCI's review was triggered after a complaint from Amazon's now estranged partner Future. The two sides have been at loggerheads since last year with the U.S. company successfully using the terms of its toehold investment in 2019 to block debt-laden Future's attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion.