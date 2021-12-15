Nation braces for potential omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge

Cases in the U.S. are up nearly 45% in the last month. Also, universities including Princeton, Cornell and NYU are canceling all events and moving exams online due to COVID-19 concerns.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories