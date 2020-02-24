'Your nation is doing so well': Donald Trump lavishes praise on India in front of largest rally crowd

Basking in adulation from a massive, colorful crowd, President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavished each other with praise Monday in a reaffirmation of U.S.-India ties as the subcontinent poured on the pageantry in a joyful welcome for the U.S. president.

Trump capped his whirlwind day with a sunset tour of India's famed Taj Mahal.

More than 100,000 people packed the world's largest cricket stadium in Modi's home state to give Trump the biggest rally crowd of his political career.

The event was the pinnacle of the day's enviable trio of presidential photo-ops, and was sandwiched between Trump's visits to a former home of independence leader Mohandas Gandhi and the Taj Mahal.

Nearly everyone in the newly constructed stadium in Ahmedabad in western India sported a white cap with the name of the event, “Namaste, Trump” or “Welcome, Trump,” and roared for the introductions of both leaders.

But miles away in the capital of New Delhi, Indian police used tear gas and smoke grenades to disperse a crowd of clashing protesters hours before Trump was due to arrive, as violence broke out over a new citizenship law that excludes Muslims. Anti-Trump street demonstrations also erupted in Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Gauhati, but not in the city where Trump was hosted.

US President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a "Namaste Trump," event at Sardar Patel Stadium - AP More

Embarking on a whirlwind 36-hour visit, Trump opened his speech in Ahmedabad by declaring that he had traveled 8,000 miles to deliver the message that “America loves India, America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people.”

The boisterous scene featured musicians on camels and a musical medley of Bollywood hits and Trump's campaign rally playlist, including numerous Elton John songs that seemed to puzzle most of the crowd. Trump basked in the raucous reception that has eluded him on many foreign trips, some of which have featured massive protests and icy handshakes from world leaders.

In India, he instead received a warm embrace - literally - from the ideologically aligned Modi.

The Indian Prime Minister is hoping to distract from a faltering economy with a colourful welcome - AP More

The sun-baked city of Ahmedabad bustled as Trump arrived, its streets teeming with people eager to catch a glimpse of the American president.

Newly cleaned roads and planted flowers dotted the roads amid hundreds of billboards featuring the president and first lady Melania Trump.