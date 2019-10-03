We are 'a nation of immigrants': Pompeo's gift to Pope Francis

Pope Francis gave Pompeo a mosaic which had been made at the Vatican, along with an envelope said to contain the Pope's message of peace.

In return, Pompeo handed over a wooden box emblazoned with a variation of the Great Seal of the United States.

Pompeo told Francis, "We talk about being a nation of immigrants and this box represents the greatness and uniqueness of our country".

A State Department spokesperson says the two men, "reaffirmed the United States and Holy See commitment to advancing religious freedom around the world, and in particular, protecting Christian communities in the Middle East".