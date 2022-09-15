NATION/WORLD BRIEFS: Sept. 15, 2022

Sep. 15—R. Kelly convicted of child porn, enticing girls for sex

CHICAGO — A federal jury in Chicago convicted R. Kelly on Wednesday of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex after a monthlong trial in his hometown.

It's another legal blow to a singer who was once one of the world's biggest R&B stars. Prosecutors won convictions on six of the 13 counts against him, with many of the convictions carrying long mandatory sentences.

But the government lost the marquee count — that Kelly and his then-business manager successfully rigged his state child pornography trial in 2008.

Both of Kelly's co-defendants, including longtime business manager Derrell McDavid, were acquitted of all charges.

Abortion ban legislation adds to GOP challenge

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Republican candidates have given wildly differing responses to South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham's plan to ban abortion nationwide at 15 weeks.

A Republican Senate challenger in Colorado describes the proposed ban as "reckless." GOP Senate contenders in Georgia and Arizona have quickly pledged their support.

And in Pennsylvania and Nevada, Republican Senate nominees are avoiding taking firm positions. The explosive issue threatens to upend the GOP's overwhelming political advantages just eight weeks before Election Day.

Democrats have been quick to point to the measure to warn that handing control of Congress to Republicans could lead to a broader erosion of rights.

Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city

IZIUM, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a rare foray outside Ukraine's capital and highlighted Moscow's embarrassing retreat from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Hand on heart, Zelenskyy watched his country's flag rise above the recaptured city of Izium on Wednesday. Russian forces left the city last week as Kyiv's soldiers advanced in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Prosecutors found six bodies with traces of torture in recently retaken villages there. Moscow's rout was its largest military defeat since Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv area early in the war.

Story continues

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin he sees no signs from the Kremlin of any regrets.

Queen Elizabeth II lies in state

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has left Buckingham Palace for the last time, her casket borne to Westminster Hall by a horse-drawn gun carriage in a somber procession.

Her son, King Charles III, and his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow.

At Westminster Hall, crowds shuffled in two lines past her coffin well into the night. Many bowed or curtseyed and some were in tears. Hundreds of thousands expected to pay their respects.

The queen will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.

Defense rests in Florida school shooter trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have suddenly and surprisingly rested their case, leading to a shouting match after the judge accused them of a lack of professionalism.

Cruz's attorneys had told the judge and prosecutors they would be calling 80 witnesses but rested at the beginning of Wednesday's court session after calling only about 25.

After the announcement, Judge Elizabeth Scherer accused lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill of being "unprofessional." McNeill accused Scherer of insulting her in front of her client.

Cruz has pleaded guilty of murdering 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. The trial is to decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole.