GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Feb. 11 is National 211 Day — to recognize and spread awareness of the resource number and website. Over 5,500 people in western Colorado turned to 211 for help last year.

211 is a free and confidential number and website that connects residents to essential community information and services, including (but not limited to) healthcare, housing, food, transportation, employment, childcare and substance abuse.

211 is designed to be a one-call solution to help community members get connected to the resources they need — without so much confusion and calling multiple agencies. Callers will be connected to a local information and referral specialist who will find the service you need and explain how you can access it.

Western Colorado 211 serves the following counties:

Archuleta

Delta

Dolores

Eagle

Garfield

Gunnison

Hinsdale

Lake

La Plata

Mesa

Montezuma

Montrose

Ouray

Pitkin

San Juan

San Miguel

