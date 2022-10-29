National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener

The American flag is unfurled during the national anthem beforeGame 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
60
RONALD BLUM
·1 min read

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.

With players and staff lined up on the field for the traditional pre-game ceremony, and a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader went off track on the second line. He sang: “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last streaming” instead of “gleaming.”

He continued correctly with: “Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight." But then, instead of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?” he backtracked to “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last” before again singing “streaming” instead of “gleaming."

Burton then picked up correctly with “And the rocket’s red glare, the bomb bursting in air” and finished uneventfully.

Burton performed at last year's televised concert for President Joe Biden's inauguration.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Missteps by New York Democrats loom large in battle for control of Congress, experts say

    Due to a redistricting snafu, and despite the Democratic Party’s more than two-to-one voter-registration advantage in New York, Democrats are expected to lose at least one of its congressional seats and possibly several more.

  • Dig finds evidence of Revolutionary War prison camp location

    Researchers say they solved a decades-old riddle this week by finding remnants of the stockade and therefore the site of a prison camp in York, Pennsylvania, that housed British soldiers for nearly two years during the American Revolutionary War. The location of Camp Security was thought to have been on land acquired by the local government nearly a decade ago. On Monday, an archaeological team working there located what they believe to be the prison camp's exterior security fence.

  • Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence

    Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.” In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher's family — which is still prominent around Mobile, Alabama — said that what Meaher did on the eve of the Civil War “had consequences that have impacted generations of people.” The statement came amid the release of "Descendant," a new documentary about the people who were brought to the United States aboard the slave ship Clotilda and their families.

  • Jalen Brunson, Knicks outlast Hornets 134-131 in OT

    Jalen Brunson scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket in overtime, and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. Brunson also had 13 assists and seven rebounds. RJ Barrett scored 22 points, and Julius Randle had 17 for New York, at 3-1 off to its best start in 10 years.

  • Former New York City transit chief randomly attacked on Manhattan street

    The former head of New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority was attacked while on a street corner Friday.

  • Jack Dorsey Beta Testing New Social App amid Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: 'The Next Step'

    "The word 'Bluesky' evokes a wide-open space of possibility," the company, on which Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey serves as a board member, shared last week as the company prepares for beta testing

  • White House apology over ethics violation shows shift in tone from Trump

    Earlier this week, White House chief of staff Ron Klain was found to be in violation of federal law for using his government Twitter account to promote Democratic candidates for elected office.

  • Elon Musk’s First Day at Twitter: N-Word and Pro-Nazi Tweets Go Unchecked – at Least for Now

    Musk says he'll establish a content moderation "council," and no "major" content or reinstatement decisions will happen until then

  • Why more aspiring lawyers are failing the bar exam in several states

    For the current crop of aspiring attorneys, it has seemingly become tougher to pass the grueling test required for entrance into the profession.

  • Maine begins removing those naughty license plates

    Maine is cleaning up its roadways by removing the flippin’ vulgarities from license plates. The state is enforcing new rules to eliminate f-bombs and other obscenities that appeared on vanity license plates after the state effectively eliminated its review process. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is passionate about free speech as a former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine.

  • What to know for the World Series at Minute Maid Park

    The World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will begin at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Here's what you need to know.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Democratic primary challenger says 'outrage towards Pelosi remains thoroughly appropriate' even after an assailant beat the House speaker's husband with a hammer

    Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently attacked by an assailant. Her Democratic primary challenger says outrage toward her remains "thoroughly appropriate".

  • Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction

    A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump.

  • ESPN's Lee Corso to miss 'GameDay' this week due to health issue

    "College GameDay" will be at Jackson State this week.

  • John Kerry vehemently denies report he is planning to leave Biden administration

    Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) John Kerry's office vehemently denies rumors that he is considering leaving President Biden's administration.

  • Polish airline asks U.S. judge to declare it crime victim in 737 MAX case

    (Reuters) -Polish national airline PLL LOT on Friday asked a U.S. judge to declare it was a crime victim in the Boeing 737 MAX criminal case, a move that could make the airline eligible for significant compensation. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Texas ruled last week that people killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes are legally “crime victims.” LOT argued it should have the same rights in the case as victims' families.

  • ‘We are facing a retirement crisis in our country,’ says head of TIAA, as ‘40% of Americans run the risk of running out of money’

    Duckett says inflation, higher borrowing costs, doubts about the vitality of the U.S. economy and a tumble in stocks risks creating major retirement problems

  • Fetterman's debate performance reveals a divide about disability

    The moment Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman began speaking in the debate Tuesday night against his opponent Mehmet Oz, the social media reaction quickly divided into two camps. Some applauded Fetterman's bravery in revealing the lingering auditory processing challenges he faces following a stroke last May. Others criticized his verbal missteps, calling it "painful to watch" and a sign that he probably can't do the job if elected.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most impo

  • Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

    Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.

  • Mississippi governor extends Jackson water emergency order

    Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over the water crisis in the capital city of Jackson. On the same day the emergency declaration was set to expire, Reeves said the state of emergency he declared on Aug. 30 would remain in place until Nov. 22. Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba have traded barbs over how much control the state and city will have to decide on a private firm to operate Jackson’s water system over the long term.