National Archives: Donald Trump removed classified documents from the White House

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Jackson
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Carolyn Maloney
    U.S. Representative from New York

WASHINGTON – The National Archives said Friday that documents former President Donald Trump removed from the White House in early 2021 included classified national security information and that it has contacted the Department of Justice about the matter.

The agency "has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes" that Trump stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. Fla., the National Archives and Records Administration said in a letter to Rep, Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

The letter – signed by David S. Ferriero, the national archivist – also said that "because NARA identified classified information in the boxes, NARA staff has been in communication with the Department of Justice."

The Archives did not detail its contacts with Justice Department officials or the nature of the classified documents that Trump stored in Florida.

More: Lawmakers ask National Archives to probe whether Donald Trump took White House documents to Mar-a-Lago

Maloney, who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and other lawmakers have asked the National Archives and the Justice Department to investigate whether Trump violated the Presidential Records Act. That law requires chief executives to turn over all official records when they leave office.

Related video: Fulton County DA Fani Willis talks Trump election probe

After receiving the response from the Archives, Maloney said "these new revelations deepen my concern about former President Trump’s flagrant disregard for federal records laws and the potential impact on our historical record."

The Justice Department had no comment on the Archives' disclosures.

Last month, the National Archives recovered 15 boxes of documents that Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021.

More: National Archives obtained 15 boxes of presidential records from Mar-a-Lago

Trump said the recovery of the boxes followed "collaborative and respectful discussions" with National Archives, and he denied any wrongdoing in retaining some of his records.

"It was viewed as routine and 'no big deal,'" Trump said in a statement last week. "In actuality, I have been told I was under no obligation to give this material based on various legal rulings that have been made over the years."

Aides carry boxes to Marine One before President Trump leaves the White House, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.
Aides carry boxes to Marine One before President Trump leaves the White House, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.

While the letter said the Archives "is in the process of inventorying the contents of the boxes," it also said officials are still trying to recover more Trump administration records.

That includes some "non-official electronic messaging accounts" used by some staff members that "were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts.”

Trump and allies had criticized 2016 election opponent Hillary Clinton for her use of private email during her time as secretary of State.

The National Archives also announced that it has "identified certain social media records that were not captured and preserved by the Trump Administration."

In its letter to Congress, the Archives confirmed that documents recovered from Trump included papers that had been ripped up by the president and taped back together.

The letter added that "a number of other torn-up records that were transferred had not been reconstructed by the White House."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Archives: Trump removed classified documents from White House

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge rejects Oath Keepers founder’s bid for release

    Court orders Stewart Rhodes to remain jailed pending trial on seditious conspiracy charge stemming from Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn dies after cancer battle

    Minnesota U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn died Thursday following a yearslong battle with kidney cancer. He was 59. The news was confirmed in a Facebook post Friday morning from his wife, former Minnesota Republican Party chair Jennifer Carnahan. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota," Carnahan wrote. "Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. Ther

  • White House voices optimism on Iran nuclear talks

    The White House is expressing optimism on talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which was negotiated by the Obama administration and abandoned by President Donald Trump four years ago. (Feb. 18)

  • Federal judge rejects Trump effort to toss Jan. 6 lawsuits

    A federal judge on Friday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to toss lawsuits accusing him and others of triggering the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, ruling

  • Commentary: Donald Trump always seems to get what he wants at any cost

    Trump’s 2021 revolution failed, but his next one is going to be smarter. So many people mistakenly believe Trump was cheated out of the presidency.

  • Dolphins sign former 49ers defensive end Daeshon Hall

    Another 49er is following the head coach.

  • Senate Democrats ditching BBB as inflation fix

    Several Democratic senators facing re-election are looking past President Biden's stalled Build Back Better plans, ramping up other plans to try to ease voters' inflation fears.Why it matters: They're making independent decisions to set themselves up for success in November, whether it's suspending the federal gas tax until 2023, extending homebuyers' deductions or other ideas.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut some of the move

  • Biden Still Trying to Sell Build Back Better Plan That Has Stalled Out

    President Biden earlier this week again pitched his Build Back Better agenda, telling a gathering of the National Association of Counties that his plan would help middle-class families “getting clobbered by the cost of everyday things” by capping child-care expenses and cutting the cost of prescription drugs. In a tweet Thursday, the president again touted that 17 Nobel Prize winners in economics have said the plan will ease inflationary pressures. “We can get this done,” Biden said. But as The

  • Literally All the Spoilers and Info You Need on Susie Evans From ‘The Bachelor’

    Wanna know more about 'Bachelor' Clayton Echard's final four contestant Susie Evans? Check out all the spoilers and rumors we know so far.

  • Dolphins announce their full 2022 coaching staff

    We finally have all of the names, and there are a lot of them.

  • Biden: 'I'm convinced' Putin plans to invade Ukraine

    In remarks delivered from the White House on Friday, President Biden said he was certain that Russian President Vladimir Putin would invade Ukraine, thus plunging Europe into war.

  • Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

    Trump supporter’s prolific social media presence have made her one of 6 January’s most recognisable names

  • Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine

    The success of COVID-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology from Moderna and rival Pfizer has prompted efforts to use the novel technology in other vaccines and therapeutics targeted at hard-to-treat diseases. Pfizer is also developing an mRNA-based vaccine for shingles and expects to begin clinical trials in the second half of 2022.

  • Biden: Infrastructure plan gives $1B for Great Lakes cleanup

    President Joe Biden's administration says the bipartisan infrastructure law will pump $1 billion into a Great Lakes restoration program

  • Voices: Hillary Clinton is back, whether you like it or not — and Trump certainly doesn’t

    A playful and unrestrained Hillary spoke at the New York State Democratic Convention, where she said what she really thought about Trump, Fox News and, perhaps, Joe Biden

  • Proposed bill to split up Maricopa County into 4 parts advances in Arizona House

    Maricopa County could be divided by four after an Arizona House committee voted 7-6 to advance the bill.

  • Oath Keepers founder to remain in jail until sedition trial, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -The founder of the Oath Keepers militia, Stewart Rhodes, will remain in jail until his seditious conspiracy trial for allegedly helping plot the assault on the U.S. Capitol, a U.S. judge said, calling him a "clear and convincing danger." U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said during a Friday court hearing that Rhodes spent thousands of dollars on weapons and other equipment ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters and also made "substantial purchases" of weapons afterwards. "He presents a clear and convincing danger, in my view," Mehta said.

  • Trump improperly took away classified material, National Archives says

    Archives says it has alerted Department of Justice about former president’s removal of files from White House White House staff members carry boxes to Marine One before President Donald Trump leaves the White House on 20 January 2021. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP The US National Archives confirmed on Friday that officials found classified materials in boxes of documents Donald Trump improperly removed from the White House – and that they had alerted the Department of Justice (DoJ). The disclosure

  • 2022 draft prospect spotlight: Saints met with Miami WR Mike Harley Jr.

    The Saints had an 'especially productive' meeting with Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley Jr., a prospect in the 2022 NFL draft:

  • Carlson, Gach, Madsen rally Utah to 60-56 win over Stanford

    STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Branden Carlson and Both Gach scored 13 points apiece and Gabe Madsen buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining to rally Utah to a 60-56 victory over Stanford on Thursday night. James Keefe made 1 of 2 free throws to give Stanford a 54-48 lead with 5:19 remaining in the game. Carlson sandwiched a dunk and a layup around a basket by Gach to set the stage for Madsen.