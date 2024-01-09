National Association of Realtors president Tracy Kasper resigns after blackmail threats

The National Association of Realtors president is resigning due to alleged blackmail threats.

According to a press release released on Monday Jan. 8, NAR President Tracy Kasper informed the organization's leadership that "she recently received a threat to disclose a past personal, non-financial matter unless she compromised her position at NAR."

"As president and a long-time member of NAR, I always have put the interests of NAR first. As a result of the recent threat and given the significance of this moment for myself, my family and the organization, it is again time for me to put the interests of NAR first. So, it is with a mix of gratitude and a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as your president effective immediately," Kasper said.

Her resignation comes as the NAR goes through leadership changes brought on by legal challenges and a sexual misconduct scandal. Kasper had only served in her role for four months, and will now be replaced by President-elect Kevin Sears.

Leadership shakeup after Tracy Kasper resignation

Sears will be the third president the organization has had in six months. Kasper took over as the head of the group after her predecessor Kenny Parcell resigned following a report by the New York Times that employees accused him of sexual harassment. He's denied the allegations.

In November, CEO Bob Goldberg resigned after a federal judge fined the NAR $1.78 million after finding that the group alongside some residential real estate brokers was liable for a conspiracy to inflate brokers’ commissions from home sales artificially, CNBC reported.

The NAR did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment and has not released any additional information on the nature of the blackmail against Kasper or by whom.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NAR president Tracy Kasper issues resignation over blackmail threats