National attention grows after Jayland Walker shot and killed by Akron police

Attention surrounding the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by Akron police is growing.

Walker, 25, was killed by Akron police on Monday following a brief car chase that began in the city's North Hill neighborhood and ended in Firestone Park. Attorneys for Walker's family say the police shot Walker at least 60 times.

More: What we know about the fatal Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker

As news of Walker's death spread across the city, national organizations like Black Lives Matter took note.

#JaylandWalker should be here. His life mattered to his family and to his community. We mourn, as the Walker family mourns, and support their efforts to find accountability and transparency for the extrajudicial murder of their loved one. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) July 2, 2022

NAACP President Derrick Johnson called for the officers involved to "be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law" in what he referred to as a "murder."

"We are just trying to live our lives, and we are tired of being hunted like prey. We know that pulling over for the police is often a death sentence," he wrote in a statement. "The Akron Police Department has so much blood on their hands, and placing the officers who killed Jayland Walker on paid administrative leave won't wash that blood away. Their response to this murder is disgusting. We demand justice for Jayland Walker now."

The news also spread to major national outlets as well as international outlets in Russia, Germany and France.

"After a Black man is killed by police, a city cancels its July Fourth celebration," read the headline of a Washington Post story.

More: Local officials flood social media after Jayland Walker shot and killed by Akron police

Story continues

National figures joined local elected officials in expressing their condolences to Walker's family and called for transparency during the investigation.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump called the incident horrifying in a Facebook post Friday.

"NOTHING can justify this police response!" he wrote. "The officers who ended this young man’s life need to held accountable IMMEDIATELY!"

Crump is notable as the attorney who represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Actor Mark Hamill called for accountability in a reply to a tweet about Walker's death.

Appalling. We need accountability ASAP #JusticeForJaylandWalker — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 1, 2022

Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson also responded on Twitter.

How can we continue to act like we do not have a problem?? How can we continue to act like we do not have a problem?? How can we continue to act like we do not have a problem?? https://t.co/5C1UX1PQcy — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) July 1, 2022

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: National attention grows after Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker