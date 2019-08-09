National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB): Will The Growth Last?

Looking at National Australia Bank Limited's (ASX:NAB) earnings update in March 2019, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 6.2% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 1.9%. By 2020, we can expect National Australia Bank’s bottom line to reach AU$6.2b, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of AU$5.8b. Below is a brief commentary around National Australia Bank's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The longer term view from the 12 analysts covering NAB is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for NAB, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

By 2022, NAB's earnings should reach AU$7.2b, from current levels of AU$5.8b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 8.8%. EPS reaches A$2.39 in the final year of forecast compared to the current A$2.16 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 32%, this movement will result in a margin of 36% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For National Australia Bank, I've compiled three important aspects you should further research:

