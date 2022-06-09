National Average Gas Price Surpasses $5 Per Gallon for First Time Ever

Brittany Bernstein
·1 min read

The national average price of gas in the U.S. soared to a new record-high on Thursday, surpassing $5 per gallon for the first time ever, according to data from GasBuddy.

The grim milestone comes just two months after the national average price of gas surpassed $4 per-gallon for the first time since 2008. Days later, on March 7, the national average broke the previous all-time record when it hit $4.10 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Prices have risen 66 cents per gallon over the past month, the organization reported.

The average price of a gallon of gas is above $4.40 in all 50 states, according to AAA data. Drivers in California are arguably feeling the most pain at the pump, with an average cost of $6.40 per gallon.

GasBuddy said several factors have impacted the skyrocketing price of gas: a global decline in refining capacity due to the pandemic, accelerated demand ahead of the summer season, and the war in the Ukraine.

“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement. “It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes. The situation could become even worse should there be any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.”

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This is America: LGBTQ teens are (still) struggling

    Some LGBTQ students are feeling fearful, angry and hopeless this Pride Month as they face bills that limit their access to affirming spaces and more.

  • With Ethereum’s Ropsten Merge Incoming, Where can ETH price go?

    With Ethereum’s Ropsten test merge expected to initiate in the next 48 hours, the top altcoin’s price action would be worth looking at.

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • US Natural Gas Slumps After Fire at Texas LNG Export Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas prices tumbled after a fire broke out at a Texas export terminal, threatening to leave supplies of the fuel stranded in the domestic American market despite surging overseas demand. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Pr

  • Analysts predict gasoline prices will continue to rise into the summer

    How to save as gas prices continue to rise

  • Oil prices could go ‘parabolic,’ putting global economy in ‘critical situation,’ says Trafigura chief

    Oil prices could enter a “parabolic state,” posing a threat to global economic growth, the head of commodity trading giant Trafigura warns.

  • Saudi Arabia again holds the key to energy prices, but how long can that last?

    Development of alternative sources for oil and gas, as well as increased reliance on greener energy, will erode OPEC's hold on the global economy

  • Shenzhen wants to double semiconductor output by 2025 under new plan to boost tech industry

    China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen wants to double the value of its existing chip sector within three years as part of a broader push to improve the country's self-sufficiency in core technologies. Shenzhen, known as China's Silicon Valley, announced a plan to build "an influential cluster" for the semiconductor industry by 2025, including the development of leading national capabilities in manufacturing, packaging and testing of chips. By 2025, Shenzhen aims to develop a semiconductor indust

  • Fuel Demand Destruction Is Happening at Most Expensive US Spots

    (Bloomberg) -- Gasoline demand destruction is happening in parts of the US that are seeing the highest prices at the pump. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two Cameras“In terms of demand destruction...we’re starting t

  • Exclusive-Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers. Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation". A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil.

  • Pakistan’s solution to the energy crisis is a shorter work week

    Pakistan gets most of its electricity from power plants run on imported natural gas, the price of which has soared in the last few months as Europe scrambles to buy its own supply from anywhere but Russia. Pakistan also imports nearly all of its crude oil for vehicles and other uses, which is at its highest cost in a decade. As a result, the country’s spending on energy imports over the last 10 months has doubled.

  • Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Signals a Buying Opportunity

    One way to measure sentiment around Bitcoin is the Fear and Greed Index, a compilation of differently weighted statistics that gives us a gauge on whether there is too much fear or too much greed in the market. This index has proved to be fairly efficient at capturing future trends for Bitcoin. A moving average of the Fear and Greed Index provides more context to the current market and is less influenced by day-to-day swings.

  • Stocks will return to their 2022 highs even if oil hits $135 a barrel, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says

    The US economy is strong enough to weather even a 25% rise in crude, according to JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic.

  • Eli Lilly weight loss drug for type-2 diabetes approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health reporter Anjalee Khemlani details Eli Lilly's type-2 diabetes drug approval by the FDA for use as a weight loss drug.

  • Colorado companies' drilling plans for 101 oil wells approved by Colorado regulators

    Large project plans in rural Weld Co. show oil and gas development can adequately protect environment, regulator says.

  • How a battery shortage is hampering the U.S. switch to wind, solar power

    U.S. renewable energy developers have delayed or scrapped several big battery projects meant to store electrical power on the grid in recent months, scuttling plans to replace fossil fuels with wind and solar energy. At least a dozen storage projects meant to support growing renewable energy supplies have been postponed, canceled or renegotiated as labor and transport bottlenecks, soaring minerals prices, and competition from the electric vehicle industry crimp supply. One previously unreported dispute over a delayed California storage project has even wound up in court.

  • Gas Hits $5 a Gallon. Here's What That Means for Your Wallet

    Gas prices have hit a record high, but when adjusted for inflation, the U.S. has had a worse gas price crisis in its recent history.

  • Gas Prices To Soar Past $5 A Gallon As U.S. SPR Falls To Lowest Level Since 1987

    "It now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average," said Gasbuddy's Patrick De Haan.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsOne stark result so far: F

  • US increases production to catch China in global battery race

    As battery-powered electric vehicles become a mainstay on the nation’s highways — and a key piece of President Biden’s environmental policy — the U.S. is facing a formidable challenge in its efforts to compete in the global battery race. “The problem is, we’re just pretty far behind here,” Ethan Elkind, director of the climate program…