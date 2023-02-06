National average gas prices fell this week — but not in California. Here’s the latest

National gas prices per gallon dropped about 3 cents in one week — but, though California saw a dip over the weekend, average costs in the Golden State are up over the last seven days.

At the end of January, AAA was reporting spiking gas prices — with California’s average up 10 cents in one week. The winter storms at the start of the year contributed to stiff gasoline supply. The break in storms brought more drivers onto the roads, increasing demand.

Now, the state is seeing an average of $4.62 per gallon of regular fuel, 6 cents more than last week.

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped by 3 cents in the last week to $3.47, according to an American Automobile Association press release.

“Californians saw a dip in price at the pump this weekend, as did drivers across the country,” John Treanor AAA spokesperson said in an email to The Bee. “Last week’s decision by OPEC+ to maintain current production levels and not make any cuts led to lower oil prices.”

An increase in supply has helped steady prices nationally, according to AAA.

Average regular gas prices in California are $1.15 above the national average.

In Sacramento, gas prices are averaging $4.53 per gallon. Mono County has the most expensive gas price in the state at $5.74 per gallon.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.